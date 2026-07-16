RAAF's Exercise Pitch Black 2026 will run from July 20 to Aug 7 in northern Australia with 100 jets and 2,500 personnel from 20 nations. It will feature debut appearances for Japan's F-35 and Indonesia's T-50I jets.

The Royal Australian Air Force's premier air combat exercise, Exercise Pitch Black, will take to the skies over northern Australia from July 20 to August 7.

According to the Defence department, upto 100 jet aircraft will soar into action, supported by more than 2,500 personnel from 20 nations across RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal and Amberley. This major exercise has been held in Darwin since 1983 and will feature for the first time Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-35 Lightning II and Indonesian T-50I Golden Eagle jets, as well as embedded personnel from Finland and Sweden.

Participating Nations and Aircraft

Pitch Black 2026 will include aircraft from the United States, Japan, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Republic of Korea, India, Singapore, Germany, France and Spain, as well as embedded personnel from New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, Brunei, Malaysia, Finland and Sweden, the release stated.

Strategic Importance and Objectives

Air Commodore (AIRCDRE) Matthew McCormack, Exercise Commander of Pitch Black 2026, emphasised the importance of the high-end training activity. "Exercise Pitch Black 2026 is the Air Force's largest, collective training activity with our partners and allies," AIRCDRE McCormack said. "It's where we plan together, fight together and learn together through realistic and complex training scenarios.

This year's exercise will build upon the lessons forged from 2024 and remains a sought-after activity by our partners due to the enormous military training airspace," he added. "The exercise is a crucial means for the Air Force to meet the objectives of the National Defence Strategy. It strengthens relationships among our partners and allies through integration and demonstrates our shared commitment to a peaceful and prosperous region."

Exercise Pitch Black 2026 marks the end of a high-tempo flying period across northern Australia, including Exercises Diamond Storm and Southern Cross. "The support of the Northern Territory is critical to the success of Exercise Pitch Black 2026, giving our personnel and participating nations the chance to experience Australia both from the air and on the ground," AIRCDRE McCormack said.

Community Engagement Events

Air Force will thank the Darwin community through the Mindil Beach Flying Display on 23 July and the RAAF Base Darwin Open Day on 1 August, the release added.

History of Exercise Pitch Black

According to the Australian Air Force, Exercise Pitch Black was first held from RAAF Base Williamtown in New South Wales in June 1981 as a 3-day air defence exercise with 'attacking' aircraft flying from RAAF Bases Amberley and Richmond. It was held there again in July 1982.

Since then, with the exception of 1986 and 2002, Exercise Pitch Black has been conducted in the Northern Territory. It has been held biennially since 1988 with the exception of 2020, when it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)