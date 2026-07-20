US Ambassador Sergio Gor has stressed that Quad partners are 'essential' for a free and open Indo-Pacific. He is set to join Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a Quad ministerial meeting in the Philippines, held alongside various ASEAN summits.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has stated that Washington's Quad partners are "essential" to securing a free and open Indo-Pacific, highlighting the importance of regional security frameworks ahead of his high-profile diplomatic visit to Southeast Asia.

In a post on X, the US envoy expressed his enthusiasm regarding the upcoming strategic engagements, stating: "Looking forward to joining @SecRubio this week in the Philippines for our second Ministerial Quad meeting of the year. The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, our Quad partners are essential!" Looking forward to joining @SecRubio this week in the Philippines for our second Ministerial Quad meeting of the year. The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, our Quad partners are essential! 🇺🇸🇮🇳🇦🇺🇯🇵 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) July 20, 2026

US Secretary of State to Attend ASEAN Summits

The ambassador's statement followed an announcement from the United States Department of State on Saturday confirming that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Manila between July 19 and 23 to participate in a sequence of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summits.

According to an official release from the State Department, the senior American envoy will utilise the regional visit to both "demonstrate the tangible results of US-ASEAN partnership and to deepen the US' comprehensive partnership with the Philippines". Underscoring the strategic and commercial pillars of Washington's foreign policy in the geographic sector, the department added: "The Secretary's visit advances a clear US priority: a free and open Indo-Pacific that delivers safety, security, and prosperity for the region and for the American people".

High-Level Engagements in Manila

During the five-day mission, Secretary Rubio is slated to take part in the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The State Department confirmed that the cabinet official will additionally engage in separate bilateral talks with high-ranking dignitaries representing various Indo-Pacific nations on the margins of the main conferences.

Manila Hosts Key Diplomatic Dialogues

The arrival of the top US diplomat aligns with broader multilateral events in the capital, as Secretary Rubio joins an assembly of international foreign ministers convening in the Philippines for the high-profile multilateral dialogues. Manila is hosting the diplomatic events in its capacity as the current holder of the rotating ASEAN chairmanship.

From July 19 to 24, the Philippines is hosting the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), the Post-Ministerial Conferences (PMC), and a commemorative event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). This week-long gathering will be attended by foreign ministers from across the region as well as key international dialogue partners. (ANI)