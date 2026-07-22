The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila reaffirmed the grouping's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and its unwavering support for ASEAN unity and centrality, with the four countries discussing regional challenges and cooperation priorities.

The Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) on Wednesday reaffirmed the grouping's commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific and reiterated its "unwavering support" for ASEAN unity and centrality, as the four countries discussed regional challenges and cooperation priorities. The meeting was held in the Philippines' Manila on the sidelines of ASEAN-related ministerial engagements, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio participating.

Commitment to ASEAN and Indo-Pacific

In a joint press release, the Quad ministers said, "As ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we, the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan, met today in Manila to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific and our unwavering support for ASEAN unity and centrality."

The ministers underlined their commitment to working closely with ASEAN and its member states, stating that they remain "deeply invested" in the region's success. "We are deeply invested in the region's success and in cooperating with ASEAN and its member states," the statement added.

The Quad leaders also discussed ways to strengthen support for the practical implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) through cooperation in key areas, including maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response.

Highlighting the importance of regional stability, the ministers said peace and security in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain are central to the prosperity of the region. "We are united in our conviction that peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region," the joint statement added.

Evolving Landscape and Regional Developments

Sharing details of the meeting, Jaishankar said the discussions covered the evolving Indo-Pacific landscape and recent regional developments. "Glad to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila. Reviewed the Indo-Pacific landscape and discussed recent developments. Followed up on the outcomes of the recent New Delhi meeting. Committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of ASEAN centrality," Jaishankar posted on X.

The Quad grouping, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia, has repeatedly highlighted ASEAN centrality as a key element of its approach towards the Indo-Pacific, while focusing on maritime security, resilient supply chains, technology cooperation and regional stability. (ANI)