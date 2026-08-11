India strongly condemned the defacement of its Embassy in Slovenia, urging local authorities to take immediate action against the culprits. The MEA cited the Vienna Convention, stressing the host country's obligation to protect diplomatic premises.

India Condemns Embassy Defacement

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the defacement of its Embassy premises in Slovenia by anti-India elements, asserting that diplomatic premises are protected under the Vienna Convention and calling for those responsible to be held accountable.

Responding to a question on the incident and concerns over the activities of anti-India elements in countries beyond their traditional areas of operation, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities. "Regarding the violence in Slovenia--or rather, the incident that occurred there--let me say that we have strongly condemned it and have raised this issue with the government there," Jaiswal said.

The ministry stressed that diplomatic premises must be secured in accordance with the Vienna Convention and said the issue had been raised with Slovenian authorities both in New Delhi and Ljubljana. "According to the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises should be fully secured. We have raised this matter with their embassy here in Delhi and with the Foreign Ministry of Slovenia," the MEA spokesperson said.

India has also urged Slovenia to take immediate action against those behind the incident and ensure that they face appropriate punishment. "We have urged that those behind this incident should be acted upon immediately and given appropriate punishment," the ministry said.

The MEA had earlier, on August 10 as well, condemned the defacement of the Indian Embassy premises in Slovenia and emphasised the obligations of the host country under international law. "Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected," the ministry said at that time. It added, "We have taken up the matter strongly with Slovenian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Ljubljana, so that the perpetrators behind such reprehensible acts are held accountable."

Recent Bilateral Engagements

The diplomatic friction comes shortly after high-level bilateral engagements between the two nations. Last month, India's Ambassador to Slovenia, Amit Narang, met Slovenia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tone Kajzer to deliberate on advancing diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Reflecting on the meeting, the Embassy of India in Ljubljana noted on X, "Ambassador Amit Narang was honoured to call on H.E. Tone Kajzer, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia. The Ambassador handed over a personal letter of congratulations from the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to the Minister."

Detailing the outcome of the discussions, the Embassy added, "Productive and wide-ranging discussions focused on specific steps to elevate the warm and friendly ties between India and Slovenia into a mutually beneficial partnership for the future."

Bilateral ties were also highlighted on June 24, when Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the MEA, represented New Delhi at Slovenia's National Day event held at its embassy in the Indian capital. Following the event, the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X, "Secretary (West) Ambassador Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Slovenia. He reaffirmed the commitment to the longstanding India-Slovenia partnership and further strengthening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. He also appreciated Slovenia's steadfast support to India in the fight against cross-border terrorism."

Political engagement at the highest level was previously marked on May 28, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his felicitations to Janez Jansa following his election as Slovenia's Prime Minister, reiterating India's intent to deepen ties. Congratulating the Slovenian leader, PM Modi had shared on X, "Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Janez Jansa on his election as the Prime Minister of Slovenia. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen our bilateral ties for the shared prosperity and mutual benefit of our people." (ANI)