Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

    BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

    Qatar condemns BJP leader nupur sharma remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Doha, First Published Jun 5, 2022, 8:22 PM IST

    Qatar's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note on what the Gulf country called "total rejection and condemnation" of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad. 

    Earlier today, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

    Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

    Also read: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

    After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement made in a TV debate and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev"' (Lord Shiva).

    Both Sharma and Jindal said it was never their intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

    In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Doha said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised about some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality. 

    "Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," the spokesperson said. 

    Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, handed the note to the Ambassador of the Republic of India, the ministry said in a statement. 

    It welcomed the statement issued by the BJP, which announced the suspension of the party's leader and said Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India. 

    "Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," the spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Doha said. 

    "In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the official added. 

    While Sharma's remarks during a TV debate have drawn the ire of Muslim groups and several cases have been registered against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Jindal has been accused of often posting inciting comments. The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

    Also read: BJP respects all religions, states party after spokesperson's remark on Prophet Muhammad

    Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently visiting Qatar, and on Sunday, he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha. 

    Noting that vested interests against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments, the spokesperson said that the two sides should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of the strength their bilateral ties. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2022, 8:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Environmentalist Sunita Narain gets special mention at Queen's Jubilee Party snt

    Environmentalist Sunita Narain gets special mention at Queen's Jubilee Party

    tennis Stay Strong French Open 2022 champion Iga Swiatek sends message to war-torn Ukraine snt

    'Stay Strong': French Open champion Swiatek sends message to war-torn Ukraine

    Right to repair bill passed in New York here is everything you need to know gcw

    ‘Right To Repair’ bill passed in New York; here's everything you need to know about it

    Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary: What you must know!

    Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary: What you must know!

    Does gas coming to Europe not fund Russia Ukraine war Jaishankar slams critics

    'Does gas coming to Europe not fund war in Ukraine?' India slams critics

    Recent Stories

    uefa nations league portugal vs switzerland Man United star Ronaldo's birthday wishes for his twins will melt your hearts snt

    Man United star Ronaldo's birthday wishes for his twins will melt your hearts

    Unbelievable Rare 'lipstick' plant rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh after 100 years snt

    Unbelievable! Rare 'lipstick' plant rediscovered in Arunachal after 100 years

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Know where how to download GSEB class 10 result marksheet gcw

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: How, Know where, how to download GSEB class 10 result marksheet

    after 2 months of IPL BCCI President Sourav Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle' snt

    'After 2 months of IPL?': Ganguly trolled for suggesting to 'keep Test format the pinnacle'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon