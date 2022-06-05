Qatar condemns BJP leader's remarks against Prophet Muhammad; India responds

Qatar's Foreign Ministry summoned Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note on what the Gulf country called "total rejection and condemnation" of the controversial remarks of a BJP leader against Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier today, the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a row over the issue.

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality.

After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement made in a TV debate and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev"' (Lord Shiva).

Both Sharma and Jindal said it was never their intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Doha said that the Ambassador had a meeting in the Foreign Office in which concerns were raised about some offensive tweets by individuals in India denigrating the religious personality.

"Ambassador conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements," the spokesperson said.

Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State, handed the note to the Ambassador of the Republic of India, the ministry said in a statement.

It welcomed the statement issued by the BJP, which announced the suspension of the party's leader and said Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India.

"Strong action has already been taken against those who made the derogatory remarks," the spokesperson of the Indian Embassy in Doha said.

"In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," the official added.

While Sharma's remarks during a TV debate have drawn the ire of Muslim groups and several cases have been registered against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Jindal has been accused of often posting inciting comments. The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is currently visiting Qatar, and on Sunday, he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha.

Noting that vested interests against India-Qatar relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments, the spokesperson said that the two sides should work together against such mischievous elements who aim to undercut the strength of the strength their bilateral ties.

