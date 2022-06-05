BJP respects all religions, states party after spokesperson's remark on Prophet Muhammad

In the midst of a controversy over BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's statements, party general secretary Arun Singh stated in a statement that the party is vehemently opposed to any philosophy that degrades or demeans any sect or faith.

In the midst of a controversy over BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's statements, party general secretary Arun Singh stated in a statement that the party is vehemently opposed to any philosophy that degrades or demeans any sect or faith.

Muslim organisations have protested Sharma's statements. Singh stated, "Throughout India's thousands of years of history, every faith has flowered and prospered. All religions are respected by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP strongly condemns any disrespect to religious figures of any religion."

"Every person in India has the freedom to follow any religion of his or her choosing, as well as to honour and respect all religions," he stated.

"As India celebrates its 75th year of independence, we are determined to building India a wonderful country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where everyone is devoted to India's unity and integrity, and where everyone enjoys the rewards of progress and prosperity," added the BJP leader.

Nupur Sharma's alleged insult to the Prophet during a TV discussion last week sparked a massive outrage and demonstrations from Muslim organisations.

At least 40 people were injured, including 20 police officers, amid fights between two groups in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday over a proposal to close down marketplaces in response to the contentious statements.

One side objected to the other group's proposal for a closure, resulting in conflicts with stone-throwing events. To separate the gathering and avoid additional violence, police resorted to use tear gas shells. The police have detained 36 people and charged 1,500 others.

(With PTI Inputs)