President Droupadi Murmu, with her North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, visited Mother Teresa's Memorial House in Skopje and unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, reaffirming the friendly bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Murmu Honours Mother Teresa, Mahatma Gandhi in Skopje

President Droupadi Murmu, along with her North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, visited the Memorial House of Mother Teresa in Skopje on Wednesday to pay tribute to the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The two leaders visited the memorial in the capital city, honouring Mother Teresa, who was born in Skopje in 1910 and resided there until 1928.

Continuing their joint cultural engagements in the capital on Wednesday, President Murmu and her counterpart Siljanovska-Davkova also jointly unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Skopje Museum. Highlighting the significance of the unveiling, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated in a post on X, "The President expressed confidence that the bust will stand as a lasting symbol of friendship between India and North Macedonia and of the common commitment of both countries to peace, tolerance and humanity."

Bilateral and Parliamentary Engagements

These commemorative events followed a series of high-level bilateral and parliamentary engagements held as part of the Indian Head of State's official itinerary in Skopje. During her visit, President Murmu delivered an address to the Assembly of North Macedonia, held bilateral talks with President Siljanovska-Davkova and addressed the India-North Macedonia Business Forum.

Delegation-level discussions between the two leaders took place at Villa Vodno on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties alongside key regional and global issues. Prior to the formal talks, the Indian President was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a full guard of honour. Reflecting on the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan posted on X, "President Droupadi Murmu was warmly received by President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova of North Macedonia at Villa Vodno, Skopje on her first State Visit to the country. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders discussed full range of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reaffirmed deep and friendly bilateral ties, grounded in shared democratic values and mutual respect."

Paying homage to North Macedonia's historical heritage, President Murmu also laid a wreath at the Grave of Goce Delchev at the Church of Saint Spas in Skopje. Later on Tuesday, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski hosted an official luncheon in honour of the visiting Indian President.

Part of a Three-Nation Visit

North Macedonia marks the second destination of President Murmu's ongoing three-nation visit. The visit will conclude in Romania from July 23 to 25, at the invitation of President Nicusor Dan, representing the first visit by an Indian President to the nation in over thirty years.