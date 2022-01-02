  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Polish chess player Pawel Teclaf becomes overnight sensation, but not for chess, for falling off chair

    The comical clip has become the highlight of the tournament for many viewers, although the 18-year-old said he had not foreseen this eventful end to his challenge.

    Polish chess player Pawel Teclaf becomes overnight sensation, but not for chess, for falling off chair-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Warsaw, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In a dramatic endgame, Polish chess player Pawel Teclaf, 18, furious after making a losing move in chess, fell off a chair. He blundered in a World Blitz Championship match against Tigran Petrosian, 37 from Armenia.  

    Playful Pole Teclaf was engaged in a rapid battle of brains at the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Warsaw when he blundered towards the end, reacting to his loss by tottering backwards and crashing to the floor. The hilarious clip shows Teclaf throwing himself back in his chair and tumbling onto the ground. He gets up straight away and offers a handshake to his opponent.

    The comical clip has become the highlight of the tournament for many viewers, although the 18-year-old said he had not envisaged the eventful end to his challenge. “I just lost balance, kind of, and fell down,” Teclaf confessed to FIDE, having been offered a hand by his Armenian opponent as he collapsed.

    “He tried to help to bring me up and give me a hand, but I was fallen. I was very angry but when I look at the video, it was funny,” Teclaf further said.

    “In the morning, I was in the elevator and a person was staring at her phone and then at me. She was kind of smirking. Then when I got to my room, I opened WhatsApp and saw plenty of links. Then I realized I am getting popular.”

    “Normally I wouldn’t behave like that but it was just – it wasn’t planned but I just folded back on the chair and fell. I stood up and shook his hand; I didn’t scatter the pieces,” Teclaf said.

    The clip, which has gone viral, was shared to YouTube channel SpeedChess where it has had more than 30,000 views. It has attracted 702 comments, some remarking on the fact that Teclaf could potentially have been injured in a sport not known for its physicality. 

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 3:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former UK PM Tony Blair is now Sir Tony with Queen Knighthood joins top royal order gcw

    Former UK PM Tony Blair is now 'Sir Tony' with Queen's Knighthood, joins top royal order

    India Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    India, Pakistan start New Year 2022 with exchanging lists of nuclear sites

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    China flouts protocol; emails Indian leaders who attended Tibetan event in Delhi

    South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    Chinese maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    China maps out new provocation; renames 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan means trust Egypt travel agent says RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan means trust; 'Pay later, you are from the country of Khan, I trust you': Egyptian travel agent

    Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14 Details inside gcw

    Skoda to kickstart 2022 with launch of face lifted Kodiaq on January 14; Details inside

    Bengaluru to face power cuts for next two days; these areas to be impacted-ycb

    Bengaluru to face power cuts for next two days; these areas to be impacted

    Want to book COVID vaccine slot for under 18 beneficiaries step by step guide gcw

    Want to book COVID vaccine slot for under-18 beneficiaries? Here's a step-by-step guide

    Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru-ycb

    Karnataka govt to bring more 'tough' rules, warns of lockdown if daily cases goes up above 5% in Bengaluru

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon