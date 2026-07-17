A powerful earthquake with a 7.3 magnitude has rocked Mexico's southern coast. Tremors were also felt in Guatemala and El Salvador, leading to a tsunami warning in the region.

Mexico City: Just as the fear from the Venezuela earthquake was settling down, a powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake has now hit Mexico. So far, there are no reports of any casualties.

The tremors were so strong that they were also felt in the neighbouring countries of Guatemala and El Salvador. The earthquake's epicentre was off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico's southernmost state. Following the quake, a tsunami warning has been issued for Guatemala and El Salvador, where the shaking was also felt.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake occurred at a depth of 15.2 kilometres (9.44 miles). The US Tsunami Warning System has warned that dangerous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre. The alert also mentioned that some coasts in Mexico and Guatemala could see waves between 0.3 to 1 metre high.

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However, Mexico's Navy Secretary, Reymundo Morales, said that the waves are not expected to be higher than half a metre. He has still advised people to stay away from the beaches for now. After the main quake, aftershocks with magnitudes between 5 and 6 were also felt across Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador. This event comes after a major earthquake had hit Venezuela on June 24.

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