Power outage in Paris? Netizens link blackout to mocking of Christianity at Olympics opening ceremony (WATCH)

Numerous users on X have posted videos and pictures suggesting that Paris has been plunged into darkness following a supposed blackout amidst the ongoing Olympics.

Social media has erupted with claims that Paris has been struck by a major power outage, though official confirmation is still pending. Numerous users on X (formerly known as Twitter) have posted videos and pictures suggesting that the city has been plunged into darkness following a supposed blackout. However, amid the widespread blackout, the light continued to shine brightly upon the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus also known as the Sacre-Coeur, creating a striking and symbolic image against the night sky.

The rumored outage comes just 24 hours after the controversial opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics, which many have criticized for mocking Christianity. The ceremony featured a segment with a 'naked blue man' in a scene some likened to the Last Supper, sparking outrage among Christians. This controversy has led to the trending hashtags #boycottOlympics and #boycottParis2024.

The segment, which the Olympic Games' official X account described as an "interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus," has been widely condemned. Dionysus, the Greek god of fertility, bears no relevance to the Last Supper, further fueling the backlash. French actor and singer Philippe Katerine, who portrayed the controversial part, dismissed the critics, stating, "It wouldn't be fun if there were no controversy. Wouldn't it be boring if everyone agreed on this planet?"

The French Catholic Church and international figures have also voiced their disapproval. The Conference of French Bishops released a statement deploring the mockery, while US Catholic Bishop Robert Barron expressed his dismay online, criticizing the depiction as a "gross mockery" of a central moment in Christianity.

"I love the Olympics, so I turn on the opening ceremony of the Olympics. This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore. And what do I see now? It's in Paris, France, a city I love, I spent three years as a doctoral student there," Barron said.

"I see this gross mockery of the last supper and I won't describe it any further. France felt evidently as it's trying to put its best cultural foot forward, that the right thing to do is to mock this very central moment in Christianity where Jesus at his last supper gives his body and blood in anticipation of the cross. It's presented through this gross or flippant mockery. France which used to be called the oldest daughter of the church," he added.

Many attendees were also displeased with the subsequent performance by the French heavy metal band Gojira, who played "Ah! Ca Ira," a popular song from the French Revolution. The band was joined by opera singer Marina Viotti and featured numerous beheaded figures representing the executed Queen Marie Antoinette.

In addition to the ceremony, the Paris Olympics have been plagued by other issues. Travel chaos ensued on the first day due to a 'massive arson attack' on the rail network, causing significant delays and impacting around 800,000 passengers. Fires at key installations halted trains and disrupted services at major stations, including the Gare du Nord, the main Eurostar station in Paris.

Heavy showers have further exacerbated the situation, forcing the postponement of several sporting events. Amid these challenges, the opening ceremony managed to draw significant viewership, with 28.6 million US viewers tuning in, according to preliminary data from Comcast's NBCUniversal.

As Paris grapples with these disruptions, the power outage rumors have added to the city's woes. While many videos and pictures online suggest a widespread blackout, doubts have been cast over their authenticity. Nonetheless, the symbolism of the alleged blackout following the controversial ceremony has resonated with many, leading to a flurry of reactions online.

"A major power outage / blackout has struck Paris. This comes just 24 hours after Christianity was mocked during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics. God will NOT be mocked," wrote one user on X.

Another added, "Paris thrust into complete darkness. Massive power outage hits Olympics. God didn’t think y’all’s little show was very funny."

A third user remarked, "Major power outage hitting Paris right now. God works in mysterious ways."

