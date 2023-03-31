Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Political persecution, will fight it’: Donald Trump after being criminally charged in hush money case

    Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, making him the first former US president to face a criminal charge. He claimed to be the victim of a politically motivated prosecution.

    Political persecution Donald Trump after being indicted over hush money first US ex president to be criminally charged gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 8:41 AM IST

    In New York, former president Donald Trump was charged with making payments to a porn actress during his campaign for president in 2016 in an effort to discredit allegations of an adulterous relationship. This makes him the first former US president to face criminal charges.

    Trump criticised the decision to charge him and asserted that he was the target of a case with political motivations. On Thursday, grand juries decided to charge the former president; the indictment is presently being kept under seal. District Attorney Alvin Bragg will unveil it soon.

    Also Read | UAE President appoints eldest son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Abu Dhabi's crown prince

    Taking to his social media website --- Truth Social --- Trump reacted to the new case against him and wrote: “These thugs and radical left monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President”.

    "This is a national assault unlike any other that has ever taken place. It is also an ongoing assault on the once free and open elections we had. The United States is now a third-world country that is rapidly losing its status. So Sad!!” Trump continued.

    Trump also charged Democrats with using the legal system as a tool to attack a political rival who just so happens to be the current US President and the overwhelming front-runner among Republicans for the White House.

    Also Read | Japanese employee fined over $11,000 for taking smoke breaks during work hours

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed AJR

    Indian-American businessman Ajay Banga poised to become World Bank chief unopposed

    Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges AJR

    Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges

    Four bankers who helped Russian President Vladimir Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted AJR

    Four bankers who helped Russian President Vladimir Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted

    Explained Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Explained: Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appoints son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Abu Dhabi crown prince gcw

    UAE President appoints eldest son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Abu Dhabi's crown prince

    Recent Stories

    Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH RBA

    Citadel trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden kick baddies with swag-WATCH

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings preview: MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on Impact Players-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Dhoni vs Hardik to keep fans engaged as both teams stew on 'Impact Players'

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Anushka-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani and more arrive, holding 'Lady Dior' RBA

    Dior Fall 2023 Mumbai Show: Anushka-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Isha Ambani and more arrive, holding Lady Dior

    3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms vma

    3 simple home remedies to lighten your dark underarms

    3 harmful food items you MUST avoid to stay fit vma

    3 harmful food items you MUST avoid to stay fit

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon