President Sheikh Mohamed has named Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in a series of major appointments.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed his eldest son Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, placing him as next in line to take over as the leader of the federation.

Known by his initials MBZ, Sheikh Mohamed, who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, appointed his brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as vice president of the UAE alongside Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The 52-year-old Sheikh Mansour owns the Manchester City football club.

In 2016, Sheikh Khaled was named head of the nation's security service.

Along with Hazza bin Zayed, another of the president's brothers, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security advisor and head of the ADQ sovereign wealth fund, was appointed as vice ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Following the passing of his half-brother, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, who had governed Abu Dhabi, MBZ assumed the positions of ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE, which unites the leaders of the seven emirates that make up the UAE union.

The UAE, a close US friend, is best known as the location of Dubai, a significant global centre for trade and tourism. Abu Dhabi, one of the richest state investors in the world and the manager of several sovereign wealth funds, declared a change in leadership at the head of its two largest state funds earlier this month.

The UAE developed strong relations with Saudi Arabia, its neighbor, while Sheikh Mohamed was in power. At first, the UAE participated in Saudi Arabia's war against Yemen's Houthi rebels, who were supported by Iran, but it later withdrew from the conflict.

