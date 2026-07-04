A viral video shows a crackdown on peaceful protests in PoJK. JAAC's Sardar Aman Khan calls for support for a July 5 protest, citing oppression, blocked food and medicine supplies, and military aggression by Pakistani authorities.

A viral video circulating on various social media platforms has exposed the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests by the people of Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). The video carries a message from Sardar Aman Khan a core member of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to the people of PoJK and the people of Kashmir, Ladakh, Poonch and Rajouri to support their protest call for July 5. The protests have been planned across PoJK.

In the video, Sardar Aman Khan says," Through this message, I am addressing the people of the Kashmir Valley, specifically the people of Srinagar. To the people of Baramulla, and all the surrounding districts. To the people of Poonch, and the people of Mendhar. We are addressing the people of Rajouri, Jammu, Ladakh, Kargil, Gilgit Baltistan, and the people across the entire state. As you are all aware, it has been nearly a month now that Kashmir (PoJK) has been under such influence and oppression. For demanding their basic rights, the cruelty, injustice, massacre, and military aggression committed against the people here have reached their peak. In this extremely difficult phase, our food supply routes are closed, our medicine routes are closed. Even on the act of breathing, the rulers and forces here are in such a rage, questioning why the people here are even breathing. In this time of hardship, we appeal to all the people, to those across the border, and especially to the people of Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Jammu, the Valley, Ladakh, and Kargil. We have organized a protest on July 5th, and we need the support of all of you. Certainly, you must come out, speak up for our rights, and raise your voice against this cruelty and injustice."

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JAAC Condemns Authorities, Vows to Continue Protest

Earlier on June 30, the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) had sharply criticised the Pakistani authorities after a political delegation led by opposition leaders was reportedly stopped from entering Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), describing the move as further evidence of what it called the state's suppression of democratic rights and political dissent. The committee also alleged that authorities had imposed restrictions extending beyond political movement, claiming that food supplies had been obstructed and access to the region had been curtailed. It argued that these measures had exposed the government's approach toward the people of PoJK.

Reiterating its position, the JAAC maintained that its campaign is a peaceful movement focused on securing fundamental rights and warned that it would not surrender despite what it described as continued oppression. The ongoing protests are exposing the conduct of the authorities and their supporters before audiences in Pakistan and internationally. The committee urged supporters to remain steadfast, insisting that peaceful demonstrations would continue until their demands are met.

International Condemnation and Scrutiny

On July 2, the National Anti-Terrorism Front India had staged a fierce protest outside the United Nations office. The demonstrators demanded immediate global intervention to address escalating humanitarian crises, reported killings, and systemic rights abuses in the region. The public outcry coincides with severe global pushback against Islamabad's handling of local dissent.

Watchdog group Amnesty International strongly condemned Pakistan's heavy-handed tactics ahead of upcoming regional elections in PoJK. Amnesty accused Pakistani authorities of deploying violent measures to suppress peaceful political dissent and violate fundamental human rights, unlawfully designating the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a "proscribed organisation."

Amnesty Slams Ban on JAAC

Amnesty fiercely criticised the ban on JAAC, labelling it a disproportionate attack on freedom of association and peaceful political activism. As local tensions simmer ahead of the regional polls, activists and watchdog groups alike continue to pressure the international community to hold Islamabad accountable.

Activist Details Economic Blockade and Arrests

Earlier, prominent PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza had also raised grave concerns over the aggravating tensions in the region. The activist accused Pakistan of creating an economic blockade in the region, stating that the country has disallowed food from entering PoJK, deepening the existing crisis. He added that the arrest of the leader of the Joint Awami Action Committee, Shaukat Nawaz Mir, has exaggerated the difficulties, noting that over 600 workers and activists have been arrested so far

"The situation in Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse by the hour. After the arrest of the leader of Joint Awami Action Committee Shaukat Nawaz Mir, so far more than 600 workers and activists of the committee have been arrested... On 5th of July, that was usually celebrated or observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, in the name of the people of Kashmir Valley, is now being observed against Pakistan. Not only in PoJK, but also there are thousands of people who are going to turn up in London and on the 5th of July and protest against brutalities committed by Pakistan in Pakistani-occupied J&K," he said.

Activists say, Pakistan has created an economic blockade and there is no food being allowed into the region while travel has also been stopped. Pakistani forces are allegedly using drones for surveillance of the people's sit-in protest. PoJK activists have also called for a boycott of local elections scheduled for July 27. (ANI)