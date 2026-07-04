Donald Trump received a 'magnificent Freedom 250 ring' from the Antwerp World Diamond Centre for the USA's 250th anniversary. The lavish, jewel-encrusted gold ring celebrates the enduring ties between the US and Belgium.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude for the 321 diamonds, 56 sapphires, 13 emeralds and six rubies encrusted watch-sized gold gifted to him by Antwerp World Diamond Centre, Belgium. In a prerecorded video message delivered during the celebration of 250 years of independence in Brussels, the President hailed the gift as a "magnificent Freedom 250 ring."

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US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White, who was presented the ring to gift to Trump, shared the US President's remarks in a post on X. "Hello to U.S. Ambassadors Bill White, Andy Puzder, Matt Whitaker--that's a group for you--and everyone gathered in Brussels to celebrate 250 years of American Independence. And a very special thank you to my friends from Antwerp for the magnificent Freedom 250 ring," Trump said. "For generations, the people of Belgium and the United States have cherished the values of liberty, freedom, democracy, and self-rule. We've stood together for the rights and principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, and we have defended our common civilisation," he added.

US Ambassador Hails 'Unbreakable Bond'

We were honored that @POTUS President Trump could address our celebration of 250 years of independence in Brussels and accept the Antwerp World Diamond Centre’s gracious gift of a ring to mark our nation’s 250th anniversary. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/8BQlBGeWMg — U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White (@USAmbToBelgium) July 3, 2026 Meanwhile, sharing images of the ring and the celebrations of America's anniversary in Brussels, Ambassador Bill White called the gift a celebration of the enduring ties between the two nations, which he said are "destined to last forever." He further expressed enthusiasm for presenting the gift to President Trump at the earliest.

"As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, we are honored with the Antwerp World Diamond Centre's gift of this beautiful ring that reflects the unbreakable bond between our countries. Our countries have stood the test of time together. This gift celebrates the enduring ties between the United States and Belgium that are destined to last forever. Bryan and I can't wait to present this ring to President Trump and have it on display in the Oval Office," he wrote in another post on X. As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, we are honored with the Antwerp World Diamond Centre’s gift of this beautiful ring that reflects the unbreakable bond between our countries. Our countries have stood the test of time together. This gift celebrates the enduring… pic.twitter.com/SmUw4duAKY — U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White (@USAmbToBelgium) July 3, 2026

A Masterwork of 'Patriotic Opulence'

CBS News reports that the ring, a watch-sized piece of 18-karat gold, is a masterwork of patriotic opulence. According to the report, the watch comprises dozens of diamonds that spell out two giant letters 'T' next to the Stars and Stripes and '1776' and '2026.' Additionally, dozens more frame the numbers 45 and 47 in the shape of Superman's logo. The watch also includes a diamond-winged eagle that carries a ruby shield and clutches an olive branch of emeralds, below a radiant '250' and atop the phrase '250 YEARS USA' etched in 18-karat gold."

The ring's composition is as extensive as its design, featuring 321 diamonds, 56 sapphires, 13 emeralds, and six rubies. It was designed by renowned Antwerp jeweller David Gotlib and carries the internal engraving: "Crafted in Antwerp for Donald John Trump," CBS reported.

Complex Trade Backdrop to the Gift

According to CBS, Isidore Morsel, president of the Antwerp World Diamond Center (AWDC), which funded the gift, framed the presentation as a matter of diplomatic endurance. "May this ring serve as a lasting reminder that true partnership like the finest natural diamonds are formed under pressure, endure the test of time, and shine brightest when built on trust," he said.

While the ring is a celebration of the semiquincentennial, CBS News highlights a complex trade backdrop to the gift. The donation arrives months after the Antwerp diamond industry successfully lobbied for the elimination of US import tariffs on polished diamonds, it noted. In September, the AWDC announced it had secured a zero percent tariff status on the more than $2 billion worth of diamonds it exports to the US annually, according to CBS.

A spokesperson for the AWDC told CBS News that while the group provided "input" to the European Commission during 2025 tariff negotiations with the Trump administration, it did not conduct direct lobbying.

Gift Protocol and Legal Context

A White House official, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed to CBS News that the ring has not yet been formally presented to President Trump as of Thursday (local time). While US Presidents have broad discretion to accept private or domestic gifts, the Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause generally bars accepting gifts from foreign governments without congressional approval. To retain such official gifts, a President must personally reimburse the US Treasury for their full market value. (ANI)