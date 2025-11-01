A father in PoJK, Syed Afir Kazmi, seeks justice for his son's murder four years ago. He alleges that influential culprits, known to the police, are free due to police corruption and their connections, forcing him to appeal for help.

A heartbroken father, Syed Afir Kazmi, continues his desperate search for justice nearly four years after his young son, Syed Faraz Hussain Shah, was murdered, a case that he claims has been buried under police corruption and the influence of powerful individuals. Kazmi, a college bus driver from Hattian Bala, Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir [PoJK], said his son, a 22-year-old car mechanic, was brutally killed by a group of influential men whose names are already known to the authorities.

A Four-Year Ordeal for Justice

"The police have identified the culprits, yet they have done nothing. I have been running from office to office for four years, but justice remains out of reach," he said.

According to Kazmi, despite evidence and police reports confirming the identities of those involved, the suspects continue to roam free due to their social and political connections.

Allegations of Police Collusion

"The officers took money, delayed investigations, and treated the main accused like guests," he alleged, accusing the police of colluding with the perpetrators.

Desperate Appeals for Intervention

The distraught father stated that he had approached senior officials, including the Inspector General of Police, and even submitted appeals to higher authorities; however, no concrete action has been taken. "If my son belonged to a rich or political family, his killers would have been behind bars long ago," he stated.

In a fresh appeal, Kazmi urged Shaukat Nawaz Mir and the Awami Action Committee to intervene and ensure accountability.

'I Will Not Stop Fighting'

"I am a poor man with no influence, but I will not stop fighting until my son's murderers are punished," he stated.

His struggle has become emblematic of a larger issue in Pakistan, the persistent failure of law enforcement to deliver justice to the powerless while protecting the privileged. For four years, Kazmi has waited in vain for the system to act, as his son's killers remain untouched and his pleas continue to echo unanswered.