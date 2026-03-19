MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated India is diversifying energy supply sources, including considering LPG from Russia, to meet fuel needs amid disruptions from the West Asia conflict. The focus is on ensuring energy security for the people.

India to Diversify Energy Sources, Considers Russia for LPG

With energy supplies getting increasingly impacted due to the West Asia conflict, India on Thursday said it is diversifying its supply sources to ensure that people's fuel needs are met.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Answering queries during the weekly media briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is trying to buy LPG from everywhere, and if it is available from Russia, the option would be exercised.

He said India wants to have a wide range of options and is buying oil from various sources, including Russia. "We're trying to buy LPG from everywhere, wherever it's available. So if Russia is available, we'll go there too. Because the current situation is such that we have to ensure that our people's fuel needs are met... I can say that we want to have a wide range of options," Jaiswal said.

Energy Shipping Routes, LPG Supply a 'Matter of Concern'

He said India has continuously emphasised that one of its priorities has been the need to ensure unimpeded transit of goods and energy. "We have also called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. We believe that these are priorities of a large part of the global community since the impact of the conflict is being felt globally," he said.

Jaiswal said energy shipping routes have been impacted and it is a matter of concern. "Energy shipping routes have been impacted. The supply of LPG is a matter of concern. Therefore, we are prioritising domestic consumption; their needs will be taken care of. Then we'll see how we supply LPG to commercial establishments. But that is a matter of concern because of the shortage of supply. We had two tankers which came recently. Those two tankers have given us more supply in the pipeline. We are also trying to diversify our sources, looking for LPG supply from other parts of the world. We are at it, we are working, and we'll do our best to secure our energy security needs," he said.

MEA Stresses Normalcy of Diversified Oil Purchases

"We buy oil from across the world. If there are tankers coming from X part of the world or Y part of the world, it is normal. We'll have many more tankers coming because we are buying energy. We are buying oil, crude oil from various parts of the world, and we have a diversified option in this regard and this will continue. We are buying from various sources, including Russia. I don't know why it should become such a big news. There are several vessels which will be docking, and it's a continuous process," he added.

LNG Supply Impacted by Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Answering a query, he said that with the latest escalation in the conflict, LNG supply is going to be impacted. "It has been impacted because of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. But we are in discussion with several countries. We are in touch with all the stakeholders there to see how best we can secure our energy needs, and there can be unimpeded transit for our cargo," he said.

Efforts to Repatriate Indian Nationals from Iran

Answering a query on the number of Indians still in Iran, Jaiswal said some people don't register themselves with the embassy. "So, our estimate was 9,011. Many of those students had returned before the attack began. Recently, about 882 Indian citizens, including students, some businesspeople, and pilgrims from here, are scheduled to return via Azerbaijan and Armenia. Of the 284 pilgrims who went, 280 have returned. They came via Armenia. Three-four more will also return in a day or two," he said.

He was answering a query on the number of Indians still in Iran. "We have a large number of students, including girls from Kashmir who are studying medical education in Iran. We are trying our best. We had told everybody that before you reach the Azerbaijan border, please get in touch with the embassy so that they can help you cross the border... It is important that all Indian nationals who desire to cross the land border first get in touch with our embassy so that the process is smooth. Hopefully, over the next few days, all of them will be coming back home," he added.

Background of the West Asia Conflict

There has been an escalation in West Asia conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. Iran, in retaliation, is targeting Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries. Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. (ANI)