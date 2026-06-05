PoJK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has strongly criticised Pakistan's alleged plan to deploy 14,000 additional security personnel, calling it a move to militarise the region and undermine peaceful democratic engagement.

Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) human rights activist and political commentator Amjad Ayub Mirza has strongly criticised what he described as a coordinated effort by Pakistan to militarise the region through the proposed deployment of 14,000 additional security personnel. Mirza's remarks came in response to a circular reportedly issued on June 4, 2026, by the Inspector General of Police of PoJK to the Chief Secretary of the PoJK administration. The communication allegedly sought the urgent deployment of thousands of security personnel in the region under the pretext of maintaining peace and security.

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Condemning the move, Mirza said it exposed the "duplicity and colonial mindset" of the Pakistani establishment in PoJK. He argued that the proposed deployment appeared to contradict assurances previously given by the Prime Minister of PoJK that peaceful public mobilisation would not be met with force or coercion.

Coercive Intervention Against Peaceful Mobilisation

"Only a day after concerns were raised regarding imminent external aggression in PoJK, Pakistan appears to be preparing the ground for coercive intervention against peaceful democratic mobilisation," Mirza said.

He further asserted that the people of PoJK had, over the past three years, fostered a culture of peaceful democratic engagement based on dialogue, civic participation and non-violent resistance. According to him, the introduction of a large security presence risks undermining this environment and could lead to unnecessary tensions.

"The people of PoJK have demonstrated remarkable restraint and political maturity. Any attempt to impose militarised control over a peaceful population would amount to political intimidation and collective punishment," he said.

Call for India's Intervention

Mirza also urged the Government of India to raise the matter at diplomatic and international forums.

He maintained that India, which officially claims PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan as integral parts of its territory, has a responsibility to monitor developments affecting the civil and political rights of residents living under Pakistani control. (ANI)