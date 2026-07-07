PM Narendra Modi received Indonesia's highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna, from President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta. He dedicated the award to the people of India, highlighting the deep civilisational ties between the two democracies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was conferred with Indonesia's highest civilian honour, dedicating the prestigious award to the people of India as a testament to the enduring civilisational ties between the two democracies.

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Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto officially bestowed the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia (Star of Indonesia) upon the Indian Prime Minister, highlighting his crucial role in strengthening the partnership between the two nations.

Expressing his deep gratitude during a joint press meet with President Prabowo, Prime Minister Modi stated, "This morning, I was conferred Indonesia's highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians; it reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here."

A Golden Era Beckons Both Nations

Highlighting the relationship between the two countries PM Modi said that a golden era beckons both nations. "In these times of global turbulence, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more critical than ever. Regarding the issue of Palestine, we support a two-state solution and long-term peace. A golden era beckons both our nations. We share a common culture in our history, shared trust in the present, and shared prosperity in our future. I am confident that, together, we will realize the visions of 'Indonesia Emas' (Golden Indonesia) and a developed India," he said

"Democratic values and unity in diversity have been shared strengths for both India and Indonesia. We are set to further strengthen our democratic cooperation through an MoU between the Election Commissions of both nations. Cooperation between India and Indonesia on global issues is also steadily growing. There is synergy in our outlook regarding the Indo-Pacific as well. India has always attached special importance to ASEAN centrality," he added.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of the bilateral dynamic, Prime Minister Modi added that, in recent years, the relationship between India and Indonesia has gained new energy, confidence, and depth, noting that their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2018, is now scaling new heights across all sectors.

About the Bintang Adipurna Honour

Established in 1959, the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna represents the pinnacle of civilian and military recognition, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to safeguarding the greatness of the nation. Standing as the most exalted among the order's five distinct classes, this supreme honour is automatically invested in the Indonesian President upon inauguration and is periodically bestowed upon foreign heads of state, such as Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who have played a pivotal role in fortifying bilateral relations.

Grand Ceremonial Welcome

The high-level engagement commenced with a grand ceremonial welcome in Jakarta on Tuesday, where Indonesia rolled out a spectacular reception. Horse-mounted guards, a ceremonial Guard of Honour, and vibrant traditional cultural performances marked the arrival of the Prime Minister, who was personally received with a warm hug by President Prabowo.

This exceptional hospitality was evident from the moment Prime Minister Modi landed on Monday, when his aircraft was escorted by Indonesian military fighter jets upon entering the country's airspace, followed by a formal reception on the tarmac.

Modi's Diplomatic Itinerary

Undertaken at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, this July 6-8 visit marks Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to the Southeast Asian archipelago and the first bilateral visit since the relationship was formally elevated in 2018. The visit forms the initial leg of a wider three-nation diplomatic itinerary.

Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that his visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, would further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as New Delhi's outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will interact with members of the Indian diaspora community. He will also accompany President Prabowo to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta, a historical site he has previously described as a profound symbol of the deep civilisational links between India and Indonesia.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Australia and New Zealand to complete his ongoing diplomatic visit.

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