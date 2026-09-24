Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US to address the 81st UN General Assembly. He plans to defend Israel's war actions, counter criticism and Iran, and respond to French President Macron's comments on Hamas in the West Bank.

Netanyahu's Speech to Focus on War Achievements, Macron's Remarks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in the US along with his wife Sara Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) ahead of the PM's address at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Announcing the Prime Minister's arrival, the PMO wrote on X, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu have landed in the U.S. a short while ago ahead of the Prime Minister's address at the UN General Assembly." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu have landed in the U.S. a short while ago ahead of the Prime Minister's address at the UN General Assembly. Video: Omer Miron (GPO) pic.twitter.com/Fi3pFyXu1C — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 24, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to use his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly to highlight what he describes as Israel’s achievements during the war, particularly against Iran, while responding to criticism of Israel and remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron about Hamas in the West Bank, i24 News reported.

Ahead of his departure for New York, Netanyahu said in a video message that he intended to use the UN podium to defend Israel and Israeli soldiers against what he described as false claims surrounding the country’s actions. “Tonight I am leaving for New York to defend the State of Israel and IDF soldiers from the UN podium. You hear the terrible things that are being spread there and in other places around the world. I will fight against the lies. I will fight for the truth of our soldiers, of our country. Yes, and there will also be surprises," he said.

According to the issues outlined ahead of the speech, Netanyahu is expected to highlight what Israel considers its achievements during the war, particularly its actions against Iran. He is also expected to refer to the recent attack on Route 443, in which Neriya Leichter, the son of Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, was injured, i24 News reported.

Response to Macron's Hamas Comments

A major focus of Netanyahu’s address is also expected to be French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent comments concerning Hamas and the West Bank, as per i24 News.

During his UN speech on Tuesday, Macron said, "Hamas has never operated in the West Bank." Netanyahu’s office had strongly criticised Macron’s statement, citing the recent killing of Netanel Shukron, a French citizen and father of six, in Judea and Samaria. "The shocking absurdity in Emmanuel Macron's words is simply inconceivable. On Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur, just two days ago, Netanel Shukron—a French citizen and father of six—was murdered in his car by a Hamas terrorist in Judea and Samaria. With his last breaths, he told his son to run away. Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost daily. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria. Ignorance is no excuse for erasing their blood," the office said in a statement.

Netanyahu is also expected to refer to the ramming attack at the Beit checkpoint, in which reservist Neria Leiter was wounded. Leiter is the son of Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, who lost his son Moshe Yedidya Leiter during fighting in Beit Hanoun in the "Iron Swords" war.

The expected themes come as Netanyahu makes a brief visit to New York for his UN address. He has said the speech will be aimed at defending Israel and its soldiers and confronting what he considers false claims about the country.

Netanyahu to Hold Bilateral Meetings

During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet the presidents of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Panama and Ethiopia, as well as the Vice President of Colombia and the prime ministers of Greece, Slovenia and Papua New Guinea.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said many world leaders had requested meetings with Netanyahu during his visit, but that his schedule and the need to return to Israel before the onset of Sukkot limited the number of meetings he could accommodate. (ANI)