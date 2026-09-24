The Appeals Court in Kuwait has upheld the death penalty for a man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a nine-year-old boy. The accused abducted the child when he stepped out for Eid prayers in Maidan Hawalli.

Kuwait City: The Appeals Court in Kuwait has upheld the death sentence given to a Kuwaiti citizen. He was convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old Syrian boy. The accused targeted the child when he went out for Eid prayers in the Maidan Hawalli area. After committing the horrific crime, the man left the boy naked in front of a school in the Rawda neighborhood.

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The Capital Investigation Department launched a quick probe right after the incident. They tracked down and arrested the accused within just 24 hours. During the court hearings, officials revealed that the man is a repeat offender. He already has past convictions for similar kidnapping and sexual assault cases. Taking all this into account, the Second Circuit of the Appeals Court confirmed his earlier death sentence.

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