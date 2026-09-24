US President Donald Trump welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping for a high-profile state visit at the White House. The visit began with a military drill and focuses on trade, technology, security, and broader US-China relations.

Formal Welcome at the White House

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping observed a United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon review at the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday (local time) alongside First Ladies Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan.

Designed as a key element of the official welcome, the military showcase set a formal tone for President Xi's high-profile state visit to the US. Prior to this, Trump and the First Lady received the Chinese President and his wife at the White House, ahead of key bilateral talks.

Trump Hails 'Great Friendship' and Historic Visit

Addressing the Chinese delegation at the White House, Trump praised the "truly great friendship" built between the two leaders while signalling a heavy focus on trade, technology, and advanced computing. Trump highlighted the historical significance of the visit and underscored the momentum generated by ongoing bilateral engagements.

"President Xi, Madam Peng, and the members of the Chinese delegation, I am delighted to welcome you to the beautiful White House. Such a great honor. In May, we had the great privilege of visiting you in Beijing, where you received our delegation with spectacular and very beautiful hospitality," Trump said during his opening remarks.

"Now, Melania and I are honored to host you in Washington as President Xi becomes the first-ever Chinese leader to make a second formal state visit to America. From the time of my first election in 2016, President Xi and I have forged a truly great friendship built on mutual respect and the vital interests of our people," he added.

Highlighting that the arrival of the Chinese delegation coincides with the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US, Trump revealed that the itinerary includes a visit to historic American founding documents alongside President Xi.

"As President Xi has already seen, a lot has changed since he was last here. President Xi and Madam Peng arrive at an important moment for America, the 250th anniversary of our founding. Tomorrow, we will visit the National Archives to see some of the greatest treasures of that proud history, including the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights," Trump stated.

Focus on Trade, Technology, and Global Stability

Turning to the substantive agenda, Trump pointed to the success of newly established economic mechanisms, specifically citing the Board of Trade created during his previous visit to Beijing in May. He outlined plans to address long-standing economic disputes alongside emerging technological frameworks.

"Working together, President Xi and I have made tremendous strides on the issues facing our two countries. During my last visit last May, we created the Board of Trade, and through that, it is a brand new mechanism and was something that has been unbelievably successful. Our teams have been working to encourage a more balanced trading relationship, including the new market access for American farmers and ranchers," Trump said.

Looking ahead to the formal summit talks, the President framed the agenda around long-term global stability and technological governance "During this visit, we will also discuss pressing issues concerning security, technology, and Super Intelligence (SI). The decisions we make in these areas today can promote peace and prosperity for decades and decades to come. If we focus on our common interests, I am confident there is much we can achieve," Trump added.

State Visit Agenda

Xi Jinping’s state visit to the United States will include a series of engagements with Trump at the White House, including bilateral and expanded bilateral meetings, remarks and a state dinner, according to the White House schedule. Talks with Trump are expected to cover trade, technology, critical minerals, and broader US-China relations. (ANI)