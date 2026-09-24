Kuwait customs officials seized 568 duplicate branded shoes and jackets coming from China. The air cargo team caught the fake goods during a strict checking drive.

Kuwait City: In a major catch, Kuwait customs officials seized 568 duplicate branded shoes and jackets. The authorities confiscated these fake items after they landed on a cargo flight from China.

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The air cargo customs investigation team found the duplicate products during a strict checking drive. The smugglers tried to clear the items into Kuwait by showing them as furniture and chairs in the official papers. The shipping documents showed the total cargo weight as 883 kg. The customs officers got suspicious and checked the shipment in detail. They quickly caught the shoes and jackets carrying fake logos of top international brands.

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The authorities immediately seized the goods for breaking intellectual property rights and anti-counterfeit trade laws. They have now started legal action against the offenders. The General Administration of Customs made it clear that they will step up checks on all incoming shipments. They will continue taking strict action to stop duplicate products from flooding the Kuwait market.