Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Seychelles for its 50th independence anniversary, officials hailed the strong bilateral ties. The visit is seen as key for development, trade, and infrastructure, with hopes of deepening the partnership.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Seychelles, senior officials and stakeholders in the island nation have expressed optimism, describing the visit as a reflection of the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries, particularly in areas such as development, trade, education and infrastructure.

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Seychelles Officials Hail 'Important' Visit

Speaking to ANI, Antonia Cherry, Human Resources and Budget Management Officer at the Ministry of Local Government and Inner Islands, called the visit "important" and underlined India's long-standing role as a key development partner for Seychelles. "It is very important and an honour, as India has always stood by us; India has been a vital part of the backbone of Seychelles' development, whether in infrastructure, the social sector, or other areas. India is an excellent partner to Seychelles. Therefore, his (PM Modi) presence on the occasion of Seychelles' 50th independence anniversary reflects the strong bond between the two nations." She added," India is a key partner and a primary source for our housing project development; thus, this visit serves to further strengthen the relationship between Seychelles and India..." In her remarks, she highlighted how the presence of PM Modi for the Independence Day celebrations reflects his commitment towards the bond between India and Seychelles.

Shannon Heather Francoise, Public Relations and Communication Officer for the Seychelles Licensing Authority, told ANI how the close ties between India and Seychelles are bilateral and from business and education prospects. "The visit of India's Prime Minister to Seychelles for the 50th anniversary of our independence is big for our nation." She added that technology could emerge as a key area of future collaboration between India and Seychelles.

Boost to Trade and Commercial Interests

The announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to Seychelles, scheduled for June 27-29, has significantly boosted the island nation's international trade visibility. Prime Minister Modi will attend the country's Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations on June 29 as the Guest of Honour. The diplomatic engagement has already triggered heightened interest from global businesses looking to establish new trade channels with local merchants.

Industry leaders noted that the visit is reshaping commercial interest in the region. Speaking to ANI, members of the Indian diaspora stated that the strategic anticipation surrounding the visit is already reshaping commercial interest in the region. "As soon as the news comes out that PM Modi is visiting, all the other markets have already started looking at Seychelles," Venu Gopal Beravelli, Group Managing Director of Global Supply Centre Group, told ANI.

As a 100% import-oriented economy, Seychelles presents a substantial structural opportunity for Indian exporters to fill existing supply gaps. Currently, India accounts for less than 50% of Seychelles' total imports, leaving significant room for expansion in sectors such as food, medical supplies, tourism, and construction materials.

A 'Landmark Moment' in Bilateral Relations

"The visit of PM Modi to Seychelles, especially celebrating our 50th year of independence, is extremely important for Seychelles. We are very proud," Seychelles Chamber of Commerce & Industry Secretary General, Iouana Pillay, told ANI.

Posters welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up across the Victoria-Mahe area on Thursday (local time) by members of the Indian diaspora ahead of his arrival in Seychelles on Saturday for a two-day State Visit.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles, Rohit Rathish, described it as a landmark moment in bilateral relations. "It is a historic milestone for both the countries," Rathish said.

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between the two nations, he said India and Seychelles share deep historical, cultural and democratic bonds. "India and Seychelles enjoy very deep-rooted and historic ties with cultural affinities. We inhabit a shared region and also share the values of democracy and the rule of law. These are the anchors of our bilateral partnership," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a State visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the nation's National Day (June 29) as the Guest of Honour. The Prime Minister will be travelling to the island nation following an invitation extended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie. According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will hold high-level discussions with President Herminie during the visit to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual significance. Furthermore, PM Modi is slated to address the Seychelles National Assembly and engage with members of the Indian diaspora.

Strategic Partnership and Vision MAHASAGAR

"India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," the MEA statement noted.

The MEA added that the Prime Minister's upcoming visit will reaffirm the robust and enduring friendship between the two nations, while reinforcing their joint commitment to elevate the bilateral partnership across all sectors.

Earlier in April, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Seychelles counterpart, Barry Faure, on the margins of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, where he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to assist Victoria in navigating its prevailing economic challenges. (ANI)