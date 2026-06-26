India launched 'Operation Amistad' to aid earthquake-hit Venezuela, sending a 41-member rescue team and relief supplies. Two IAF aircraft carried a field hospital, medicines, and two BHISHM Cube portable hospitals to assist in the rescue efforts.

In a gesture of solidarity with the people of Venezuela, India has launched 'Operation Amistad', a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission, in response to the devastating earthquake that has caused extensive loss of life, injuries and widespread destruction.

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Details of the Aid Mission

The Ministry of External Affairs noted in an official statement that as part of the operation, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft departed for Venezuela on Friday morning, carrying humanitarian relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team to assist the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

As per the MEA, the relief consignment included a self-reliant Indian medical task force, an Indian Army Field Hospital unit with HADR pallets and medicines, 30 tons of relief supplies, 6 tons of medicines and medical equipment and 2 BHISHM cube portable hospitals.

The 41-member team, comprising experienced rescue personnel and medical professionals, will work closely with the Venezuelan authorities in search and rescue operations, emergency medical care and humanitarian relief efforts in the affected areas.

India Extends Solidarity and Condolences

The MEA underlined how India stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government and the people of Venezuela during this difficult period. "The Government of India extends its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. India will remain in close coordination with the Government of Venezuela and stands ready to provide further assistance as may be required," the statement said.

Indian Army's Contribution and BHISHM Cube

Earlier, the ADGPI said in a post on X that a 41-member team of the Indian Army, from the 60 Para Field Hospital, including nine medical officers, departed today from India aboard two Indian Air Force aircraft. Equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, surgery and critical care, the contingent is carrying nearly six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian aid, including the indigenously developed BHISHM Cube under India's Aarogya Maitri Project.

"The BHISHM Cube is a rapidly deployable modular field hospital capable of delivering advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries and intensive care for up to 200 patients, significantly strengthening India's disaster response capability," it added.

The Indian Army underlined how the mission embodies India's enduring commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, guided by the timeless ethos of 'Vasudhev Kutumbakam'.

Devastation in Venezuela

This comes as the death toll following the fatal earthquakes in Venezuela has crossed 500 while over 2900 people have been injured, acting President Delcy Rodriguez told state broadcaster VTV, according to CNN.

As per the report by CNN, Rodriguez said on Friday that the death toll has risen to 589, with 2,980 people injured. The update comes as rescue operations are underway to bring out people trapped under the rubble during the critical "golden window" of up to 72 hours following the earthquake. CNN reported that the death toll is expected to rise significantly as search teams find more victims.

"We haven't slept a wink in our efforts to save lives," Rodriguez told VTV, as she also praised the arrival of international assistance and emergency crews. "We have saved dozens of lives."

As per VTV, search and rescue teams are concentrating efforts on the state of La Guaira, which appears to be the most affected area following the deadly back-to-back earthquakes. It was reported that the government said it has also established a stockpile centre of food, water and medicines for those in need at the foreign ministry in Caracas. Humanitarian efforts are underway in Venezuela as hundreds of citizens have volunteered to deliver water, food, medicines, and supplies to the affected communities in Caraballeda and Vargas. (ANI)