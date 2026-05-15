Indian Ambassador Kumar Tuhin says PM Modi's visit to the Netherlands after nine years is significant. It aims to review progress, set new priorities with the new Dutch government, and strengthen strategic partnership in tech and trade.

Kumar Tuhin, Ambassador of India to the Netherlands, said that this visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is happening after a gap of nine years, and this is his second visit. Tuhin, in a conversation with ANI, said that even during these years, relations between the two countries have followed a remarkable, positive upward trajectory. "The visit of Prime Minister Modi to the Netherlands is very significant for many reasons. First of all, this visit is happening after a gap of nine years, and this is his second visit. We must note that during these years, relations between the two countries have followed a remarkable, positive upward trajectory. Additionally, our relations with the EU are seeing significant momentum, especially in the wake of the India-EU FTA, which has been concluded recently," he said.

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Significance of the Visit

He said that the visit is happening very early in the tenure of the new government of the Netherlands. "Secondly, this visit is happening very early in the tenure of the new government of the Netherlands. Therefore, it will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to sit together to establish rapport, review the progress made, and give directions to both sides for taking our relations to a new level. This is an opportunity to reaffirm the political commitment to the bilateral relationship with the Netherlands at the highest level and to chart out new priority areas for cooperation," he said.

PM Modi's Itinerary

Tuhin said that PM Modi will have a community welcome on Friday, followed by him attending a community event on Saturday, and followed by meeting the rulers there. "Regarding Prime Minister Modi's schedule, we will have a community welcome for him to convey the love, respect, and regard that the community has for our Prime Minister. His official program begins tomorrow morning with a community event where the Honorable Prime Minister will address the community at the World Forum. Then he will have official meetings, starting with a meeting with His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen of the Netherlands. They will also be hosting a lunch for him," he said.

Tuhin said that there will be delegation-level talks between the two Prime Ministers. "Afterward, there will be delegation-level talks between the two Prime Ministers, followed by a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Overall, this will be a very active and substantive agenda for the meeting between the two sides. Our relations with the Netherlands are already very solid. In traditional areas such as trade, investment, water, agriculture, and health, we are already doing quite well," he said.

Focus on Strategic Partnership

He recounted an old telephonic conversation between then-Dutch Prime Minister, and said the meetings now would focus on strengthening the strategic direction between both sides. "A few years ago, during a telephone conversation between our Prime Minister and the then-Dutch Prime Minister, it was decided that the two sides would provide strategic direction. Therefore, the leadership will discuss how we can work together to provide strategic content to our partnership. This will include topics like semiconductors, high technology, innovation, and the maritime sector. When leaders meet at a high level, they can discuss everything, and we expect very sincere and active discussions," he said. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2055239084508090864?s=20 PM Modi will visit Netherlands from May 15-17. (ANI)