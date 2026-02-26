PM Narendra Modi visited Jerusalem, highlighting Israel's tech innovations in AI and healthcare. He urged Israeli firms to invest in India and was also conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset medal, a top parliamentary honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Jerusalem and highlighted Israel's innovative tech scene, showcasing AI, Quantum, healthcare, and more. He met with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and urged Israeli companies to invest in India, collaborating with local talent. This visit strengthens India-Israel ties, focusing on tech and innovation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Yesterday in Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu and I visited an exhibition which showcased special innovations from the world of technology. Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth in areas such as AI, Quantum, healthcare, cyber security, water resources, agriculture and more. Urged Israeli companies to invest in India and work with our talented youth."

PM Modi Conferred with Knesset Medal

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset medal by the Knesset, one of the highest parliamentary honours of Israel.

Indian Ministers Congratulate PM

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on receiving such a prestigious honour. "Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal by the Knesset, one of the highest parliamentary honours of Israel." Rajnath Singh posted. The defence minister also said that the distinguished recognition reflects the deep trust, mutual respect and strategic convergence that define the India-Israel partnership today. "This distinguished recognition reflects the deep trust, mutual respect and strategic convergence that define the India-Israel partnership today. It is a proud moment for our country and every Indian," he added.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed pride andjoy over the honour conferred on the prime minister. "A moment of pride and joy for all of us, as our beloved Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has been conferred the "Medal of the Knesset" by the Israeli Parliament during his address to the Knesset," Chouhan posted on X.