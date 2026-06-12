Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian called PM Modi's upcoming state visit to Slovakia (June 14-16) a 'historic opportunity'. The first-ever visit by an Indian PM will focus on strengthening bilateral ties and evolving defence cooperation.

Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to Slovakia from June 14-16, calling it a "historic opportunity" to further strengthen ties between the two nations.

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The visit will mark the first-ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

In a video, Maxian said, "Dear Fellow Citizens of India, We welcome our Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. The Prime Minister's visit to Slovakia is a historic opportunity in the relations between India and Slovakia. We hope that this visit of his will further strengthen the relations between India and Slovakia. Namaskar Thank you Jai Hind." प्रिय भारत वासियों हम भारत के प्रधान मंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का स्वागत करते है। प्रधान मंत्री जी की स्लोवाकिया यात्रा, भारत और स्लोवाकिया के संबंधों में एक ऐतिहासिक अवसर है। आशा है के उनकी ये यात्रा, भारत और स्लोवाकिया के रिश्तों को और मजबूत करेगी। नमस्कार धन्यवाद जय… pic.twitter.com/v78FUsVb12 — Robert Maxian, Slovak Ambassador to India (@RobertMaxian) June 11, 2026

High-Level Engagements Planned

The visit follows President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Bratislava on June 14 and will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the historic castle the following day before holding delegation-level and one-on-one talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

During his visit, PM Modi will also meet the Slovak President Peter Pellegrini at the Presidential Palace, where a state banquet will be hosted in his honour.

Evolving Defence Cooperation

Earlier, Maxian said defence cooperation between India and Slovakia has evolved over the years, with both countries now working closely. He noted that while Slovakia has been a long-time supplier of defence technologies to India, India's growing domestic defence production has also changed the nature of the partnership, and even Slovakia is now buying defence technologies from India.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Maxian said, "Defence is a very specific area of cooperation. Slovakia has been a solid supplier of defence technologies to India since 1993. We have been one of the biggest suppliers of military hardware to India, and we have been working with the public sector units, the Indian Ordnance Factories and the Ministry of Defence. After 30 years, the scenario has been slightly changed due to the so-called indigenisation."

"The domestic production of military hardware in India is very significant, and now we are also cooperating in the private sector; cooperation is going very well. There are a number of projects we are cooperating on jointly, and a very interesting element of our cooperation in defence that even Slovakia buys defence technologies from India," Maxian said. (ANI)