PM Modi will visit Norway for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, the first trip by an Indian PM in 43 years. The visit will focus on bilateral ties, climate change, renewable energy, maritime cooperation, and economic partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Norway is set to mark a historic milestone in India-Norway relations, with Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener describing it as the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Nordic nation in 43 years.

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Prime Minister Modi will visit Norway from May 18-19, 2026, during the fourth leg of his foreign tour, where he will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements with Norwegian leaders.

Calling the visit "historic," Ambassador Stener said Norway was looking forward to welcoming PM Modi during his third term in office. "We see this as a historic visit from the Norwegian side. It's Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Norway, and it has been 43 years since the last Indian Prime Minister visited Norway," she said.

High-Level Engagements and Summit Agenda

During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to call on Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He will also jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit alongside the Norwegian Prime Minister.

The visit coincides with the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19, where PM Modi will meet the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and increasing global focus on sustainable development.

According to Ambassador Stener, discussions during the bilateral meetings and summit will cover a wide range of issues, including climate change, renewable energy, maritime cooperation, technology, digital public goods, circular economy initiatives and Arctic cooperation. "There is a lot on the agenda. We are really looking forward to discussing geopolitical issues and the state of the world with the leader of the most populous country," she said.

Maritime cooperation is expected to remain a central pillar of India-Norway ties, with both nations identifying themselves as major maritime powers. Climate, environment and energy security are also likely to dominate the discussions.

Economic Cooperation and Investment Focus

The ambassador indicated that the visit could yield significant economic outcomes, including multiple agreements and business partnerships. "There will be a business conference where Indian and Norwegian businesses will meet, and there will be a lot of MoUs signed during that conference," she said.

The India-Nordic Summit is expected to deepen strategic cooperation between India and Nordic nations in areas such as technology and innovation, green transition, renewable energy, sustainability, defence, space, blue economy and the Arctic region.

Stener said Nordic countries were keen to support India's economic growth and sustainability ambitions through advanced technologies and investments. "The Nordic countries have different advantages and cutting-edge technologies in areas like energy, maritime solutions and tech. Norwegian and Nordic companies are really keen to come to India to scale up and work on solutions for a greener future," she said.

Trade and investment are also expected to feature prominently during the visit, particularly in the context of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which came into force in October last year. Norway and Iceland are members of EFTA, and Stener said the agreement had already generated substantial business interest. "We are seeing a lot of interest from Norwegian companies in sectors such as energy, climate, circular economy and electric mobility," she said.

Highlighting Norway's global leadership in electric mobility, she noted that nearly 98 per cent of new cars sold in Norway last year were electric vehicles. "The trade agreement also includes an investment chapter, and we are committed to promoting more investments from EFTA countries into India," she added.

The visit is expected to provide momentum to bilateral trade worth nearly USD 2.73 billion in 2024, while also boosting investments by Norway's Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), which has invested close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market.

Regional Security and Diplomatic Role

Regional security developments, particularly the ongoing conflict in West Asia and concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, are also expected to figure prominently in summit discussions.

Stener welcomed ongoing ceasefire efforts in the region and reiterated Norway's support for diplomacy and international law. "We are very pleased to see that the parties now have a ceasefire and that discussions are going on. We really hope for solutions," she said.

Referring to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, she stressed Norway's strong commitment to international maritime law. "We are staunch supporters of the Law of the Sea, and we believe international law must be followed in this conflict as well," she stated.

On India's role in regional diplomacy, the ambassador praised New Delhi's emphasis on dialogue and peaceful resolution. "India is a very important country close to West Asia. We are very happy to see India involved in any solutions that might be coming up," she said.

Expressing optimism over the outcomes of the visit and summit, Stener said the engagements would inject fresh momentum into India-Norway relations and broader India-Nordic cooperation. "This summit will be a big push for further cooperation, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what comes after," she said.

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