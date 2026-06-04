PM Modi and Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez discussed expanding cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and technology. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Global South, with Venezuela now India's third-largest oil supplier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, on Thursday held extensive discussions on expanding cooperation in a range of areas, including energy, critical minerals and technology. In a post on X, PM Modi said India's close cooperation with Venezuela holds immense importance for the Global South.

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"Happy to meet with the Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodriguez. We had extensive discussions on expanding our cooperation in energy, critical minerals, technology, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties. As a valued partner in Latin America, our close cooperation with Venezuela holds immense importance for the Global South. We will continue to work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our nations," he said. During their meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others. The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South.

Focus on Energy Partnership

Addressing a special briefing later, Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary-East in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that there exists a perfect complementarity for India and Venezuela to work in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream "Venezuela has already emerged as the third largest supplier, this month, so point naturally today's discussions focused on forging an energy partnership. They see India as a stable demander for many years to come. Therefore, there exists a perfect complementarity for India and Venezuela to work in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. The discussions also went into broadening the economic partnership to other areas," he said.

Beyond Energy: Mining and Critical Minerals

"Venezuela is a resource-rich country. It's not just critical minerals; it's also gold, diamonds, and other materials. So, mining is very much there. In fact, there was a discussion on how to assess the potential reserves that they have, or whether we could cooperate in that area, and that is very much part of the follow-up activities we will be undertaking," he added.

Exploring Further Collaboration

As part of the programme, the Venezuelan delegation will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration. Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez is on a five-day visit to India.

India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investment in Venezuela in the energy sector and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence. (ANI)