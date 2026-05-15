PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan formalised pivotal agreements on energy security, defence collaboration, and AI. The deals aim to bolster the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amid the West Asian crisis.

Strengthening the architecture of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday formalised a series of pivotal agreements with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan aimed at fortifying regional security and energy resilience amidst the ongoing West Asian crisis.

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During a swift yet impactful diplomatic stopover, PM Modi held wide-ranging discussions with the UAE leader, whom he referred to as his "brother". During the meeting, the Prime Minister condemned recent strikes against the Gulf nation while lauding the UAE for its "restraint" in the face of such threats during the conflict involving US and Iranian forces.

Transformative Outcomes of PM's Visit

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined a transformative list of outcomes from the PM Modi's visit.

Strategic Energy and Defence Pacts

A central pillar of this engagement is a Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL). This pact is designed to "boost India's energy security" and enhance petroleum reserves at a time when the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered domestic shortages of LPG. Furthering this energy alliance, the two nations signed a framework for a "strategic defence partnership". This agreement is geared towards "strengthening defence industrial collaboration", accelerating innovation and the "sharing of technology" to bolster both national and regional security.

Infrastructure and Skill Development

On the infrastructure front, the leaders greenlit the establishment of a 'Ship Repair Cluster' at Vadinar in Gujarat. Accompanying this is a dedicated arrangement for "skill development in ship repair" to empower the Indian workforce. This initiative is expected to enhance coastal infrastructure and provide a significant fillip to the 'Make in India' programme.

Digital and AI Collaboration

In a push for digital sovereignty, the two sides agreed to establish a "supercomputer cluster" to fuel India's "AI ambitions". This was backed by a massive "USD 5 billion investment commitment" from the UAE, aimed at generating employment and creating more robust markets.

Deepening Bilateral Trajectory

As he departed, PM Modi expressed immense optimism regarding the bilateral trajectory. "Held extensive discussions with my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on ways to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I am confident that the outcomes of this visit will further strengthen our friendship and contribute to growth and prosperity," he stated. (ANI)