Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, expressed dissatisfaction with Pakistan's role as a mediator in the US-Iran talks, even as an agreement is reportedly close. Meanwhile, US forces intercepted Iranian missiles and drones in the region.

Israel Unhappy with Pakistan's Mediation Role

Yaniv Revach, Israel's Consul General in Mumbai said on Saturday that they were not happy with Pakistan's role of mediating talks to end the US-Israel war on Iran. Revach, in a conversation with ANI, said that the parties are close to an agreement now. "As we all know, currently there's a ceasefire and there's ongoing dialogue between the Americans and the Iranians through the mediators who are the Pakistanis. Of course we're not happy that the Pakistanis are the one who are mediating, but this is the situation currently," he said.

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"For the last two weeks there's an ongoing dialogue. We understand that there's already, we're close to signing an agreement. We also understand that there a few changes that the Americans and the Iranians asked to make. And hopefully the next week we'll know exactly what is the scope of the agreement and how it's going to be implemented," Revach added.

US Intercepts Iranian Missiles, Drones

Earlier in the day, the US Central Command said that the US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf neighbors. Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain hours after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks.

'We Don't Trust Pakistan': Israeli Ambassador

On June 1, expressing deep scepticism towards Islamabad, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Monday stated that Israel does not trust Pakistan, citing its "terrible anti-Semitic statements."

Speaking on the sidelines of the Greater West Asia Forum, India (GWAFI) in the national capital, Ambassador Azar also addressed the ongoing tensions with Hezbollah, the broader West Asia conflict, and India's pivotal role in regional stability.

Reacting to Pakistan's rejection of the Abraham Accords, the Israeli envoy emphasised that joining the peace initiative requires a fundamental shift in mindset. "The issue of Abraham Accords derived from the clear view that comes from President Trump that Israel is a force for stability, wants peace and prosperity in the region, can be part of the Abraham Accords. We are not rushing into anything, and we don't trust Pakistan, which is making these terrible anti-Semitic statements against the State of Israel," Azar said. (ANI)