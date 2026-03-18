PM Modi spoke with the UAE President, condemning attacks on the UAE and agreeing on the need for safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. MEA also confirmed its Tehran embassy is helping Indian citizens and 25 nationals have been repatriated.

PM Modi, UAE President Discuss West Asia Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his phone call with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE and the two leaders agreed on the importance of the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

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Jaiswal said that both leaders will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace. "As you would have seen, our Prime Minister spoke to the President of the UAE yesterday. The President of the UAE is His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia. The Prime Minister reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure. The two leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Both leaders will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security, and stability in the region," he said.

Indian Embassy in Tehran Assisting Citizens

Jaiswal said that Indian Embassy in Iran remains functional and is issuing advisories for all those who want to cross Iranian borders via Azerbaijan and Armenia through land routes. "Another point I want to share through you is that our Embassy in Tehran is helping Indian citizens, especially Indian students. Many Indian citizens want to cross the border to go to Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, our Embassy has issued an advisory. It would be in everyone's interest and convenience to follow the advisory so that the transit through the land borders between Iran and Armenia, and Iran and Azerbaijan, can take place in a convenient manner. I request you all to amplify this point," he said.

India Evaluating Fuel Supply Requests

Jaiswal further said that India is still evaluating the requests from neighbouring countries for fuel. "You had a question on the supply of fuel to some of our neighboring countries. This particular question I have already addressed before; I would like to reiterate that we have received these requests, and we are examining those requests keeping in mind our own requirements and availability. That is where it is," he said.

MEA on NATO Comments and Ship Transits

Jaiswal was asked that although India is not a NATO member, has the Indian government taken note of the way the US President has expressed his displeasure regarding NATO. "On the question from our friend here about comments regarding NATO, yes, we have seen those reports... And we have our discussions which are going on with Iran and other countries for the transit of our ships. That is where it is; I have no further update to share with you at this point in time," he replied.

Indian Navy Presence in the Region

Jaiswal was also asked a question regarding the Indian flagged ships coming from the Strait of Hormuz under Indian Navy escort--was there any incident where the Indian Navy had to give a distress call or warning call to another vessel or a flying vessel at 26,000 feet? To this, he responded, "I don't have any information regarding the incident that you referred to. On your larger question, yesterday I had made reference to it--that yes, the Indian Navy is present in the area for anti-piracy operations and they have been supporting several of our initiatives. As for what sort of support they are providing, the Ministry of Defence would be in a better position to guide. But that is how the situation is on the ground," he said.

MEA Addresses Rumours on Russian Tanker

There was also a question that a Russian oil tanker named "Aqua Titan," which was going towards China, is now coming towards India and will arrive on 21st March. Jaiswal denied these rumours. "Regarding the Russian ship tanker you named, I have no information on that; I will find out and then tell you. Second, regarding the vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz, their movement is happening. Specifically, as per the last check, there were three vessels there. Yesterday I also named one vessel that moved and reached India. I will give you more detailed information tomorrow regarding the vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

25 Indian Nationals Repatriated, Port Operations Normal

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, highlighted that in the last 24 hours, 25 Indian nationals have been repatriated from various ports and locations in that regional area. "In the past 24 hours, 25 Indian nationals have been repatriated from various ports and locations in that regional area...125 phone calls and 450 emails received by control room in last 24 hours...Cargo discharge from LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi is currently underway as per the schedule of the oil companies...At the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, approximately 2,250 square meters of additional storage space has been created and made available there. No congestion of any kind has been reported at any port," he said.

The briefing and remarks come in the backdrop of intensifying Israeli attacks across Iran and Lebanon, with dozens reported killed and wounded. (ANI)