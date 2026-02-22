Following President Lula's India visit, ApexBrasil President Jorge Viana announced major investment commitments and partnerships. Key outcomes include a new direct flight, an ApexBrasil office in Delhi, and expanded market access for Brazilian goods.

ApexBrasil President Jorge Viana on Sunday highlighted what he described as "extraordinary results" from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to India and announced a vast number of investment commitments and commercial partnerships aimed at strengthening India-Brazil economic ties. He also announced plans for a direct air link between the two countries, "probably with a stop in Johannesburg" in South Africa.

High-Level Business Engagement

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Viana said the scale of engagement between the two Global South partners was reflected in both participation and concrete outcomes. "We had over 300 Brazilian businesspeople and 600 participants registered from the Indian side for the forum," he said, calling the numbers "superlative" and indicative of growing bilateral interest.

Among the key announcements was the opening of an ApexBrasil office in New Delhi and the rollout of Brazilian products across major Indian retail chains. "We have placed Brazilian products in the biggest New Delhi supermarket chain, and we are going to do the same on Monday, I think it's tomorrow, in the biggest supermarket chain in Mumbai, where we're going to have Brazilian products being sold. We are going to have 40 shops with Brazilian products, you know, cashew nuts, acai, lime, lemon," Viana said, describing it as a direct outcome of political-level engagement.

Major Investment Commitments

Viana said a high-level meeting between President Lula and the leading India industrial group was coordinated with the support of Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group. "Chandra visited Brazil 18 months ago and met President Lula. Yesterday, he helped coordinate a meeting with major Indian economic groups that either have investments in Brazil or are planning to invest," he said, adding that several announcements were made during the interaction.

Referring to the Tata Group's acquisition of Italian company, Iveco, Viana said the company plans to invest "a few hundred million dollars" in its Brazilian operations to expand automotive production. "Iveco in Brazil is worth around USD 1 billion, and now they are going to invest further in vehicle manufacturing," he noted.

Direct Air Link a 'Game-Changer'

Emphasising improved connectivity as a game-changer, Viana announced plans for a direct air link between the two countries. "Soon we are going to have a direct flight from here in New Delhi to Brazil, probably with a stop in Johannesburg," he said. "This changes everything."

Favourable Business Environment

Calling the visit one of the largest business missions undertaken by Brazil, Viana said the political engagement had translated into tangible economic gains. "In addition to the political side and cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence, the President was able to create a strong business environment. Brazil is ready to receive investment with legal security and economic stability," he said.

Describing the outcomes as forward-looking, Viana added, "I think there are extraordinary results ahead." (ANI)