India has expressed its desire to build ties with the new government of Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, said on Sunday. Verma met Bangladesh's new foreign minister, Dr. Khalilur Rahman and minister of state, Shama Obaed Islam, at the Bangladesh foreign ministry.

"It was my first meeting with the new Foreign Minister and Minister of State after the formation of the new Government in Bangladesh. So, it was more of a courtesy meeting and an initial exchange of views", Verma told the reporters after the meetings. "You are aware of our recent high-level communications with Bangladesh since the election. On February 13, soon after the elections, the Prime Minister of India sent a congratulatory message to H. E. Mr Tarique Rahman. They also spoke on the phone later that day. Later on February 17, when the new Government was sworn-in, our Speaker of Lok Sabha visited Dhaka to attend the swearing-in ceremony, representing the Government of India. He also had a bilateral meeting with the new Prime Minister. During the meeting, our Speaker handed a letter from Prime Minister Modi to Prime Minister Rahman", he added.

The Indian envoy further said that India looks to build on its ties with Bangladesh and strengthen cooperation. "In all these communications, we expressed the desire to build on our historic ties with Bangladesh and strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations. We also underlined our commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh", Verma said.

"In today's meeting with the Foreign Minister, I reiterated our position that we look forward to engaging with the new Government in Bangladesh. I conveyed that we want to strengthen our people-centric cooperation in all domains, working together in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner, based on mutual interest and mutual benefit," the Indian high commissioner added.

Earlier, on February 18, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka and conveyed a personal invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India at the earliest convenience. Birla extended warm congratulations to Tarique Rahman and reiterated that India stands ready to support Bangladesh's efforts to build a democratic, progressive, and inclusive nation.He also reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)