Former Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership, stating he transformed India from 'modern India to global India' and elevated its global stature, playing a predominant role in positioning India as a global power.

Former Ambassador of Denmark to India Freddy Svane lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, saying PM Modi transformed the country from "modern India to global India" and elevated its stature on the world stage.

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Speaking to ANI from Copenhagen, Svane said Prime Minister Modi's leadership has had a far-reaching impact domestically, regionally and globally. "I don't think you can ever underestimate the role, the importance domestically, regionally and globally of Narendra Modi. From his first step becoming the Prime Minister of India, he launched a campaign which moved India from modern India to global India. And that has had a huge impact positively across the world," Svane said.

India's Enhanced Global Role

He highlighted how India's enhanced diplomatic outreach during the Modi era, the former Danish envoy said PM Modi played a "predominant role" in positioning India as a global power. "He (PM Modi) has also received numerous heads of state and heads of government during his long tenure. So he has played a very predominant role in placing India as a global player, not only a regional player, but also a global player who wants to play a significant role," he said.

G20 Presidency and Bridging the Global South

Referring to India's G20 Presidency, Svane said PM Modi successfully built bridges between the Global South and Europe. "During the G20 Summit hosted by India, Prime Minister Modi managed really to build out a bridge with the Global South. That has a very direct implication for Europe because we need to build bridges with other continents. I think Prime Minister Modi led the way," he said.

Strengthening India-Europe Ties

He also pointed to the progress in India-Europe ties, including the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement. "For Europe alone, we have now seen, thanks to his persistent efforts, a free trade agreement in the making. That will secure that Europe and India can work even closer together in order to support a greener, sustainable and better world," Svane said.

Leadership During COVID-19 Pandemic

Recalling his tenure in India during the COVID-19 pandemic, Svane praised PM Modi's leadership and decision-making during the crisis and noted how initiatives such as the Digital India program helped during the pandemic and strengthened the country's resilience. "With Digital India, he managed to develop new tools that could secure that India became even more resistant when it came to COVID," he added.

'Not an Era of War': A Balanced Approach

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the former envoy said PM Modi's statement that "this is not an era of war" reflected India's balanced and strategically autonomous approach. "I think the most important words from your Prime Minister in that context was when he announced that we are not living in an era of war," Svane said.

India's Economic Rise

He further noted India's economic rise under PM Modi's leadership. "When Modi took over, I think you were the 10th economy, now you're the fourth or fifth economy, still showing extremely high growth rates," he said.

India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership

Svane credited PM Modi's personal leadership for advancing the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and recalled his first meeting with Prime Minister Modi back in 2011 when he was serving as the Chief Minister where the idea of a green partnership came to the forefront. "When I met Prime Minister Modi for the first time back in 2011, when he was Chief Minister, we were already discussing how to improve cooperation in green transition. When the idea of a Green Strategic Partnership came to the fore, he was the leader. He took the initiative and transformed it from an idea into a huge programme," he said.

Calling it the "historic backbone" of Indo-Danish relations, Svane said Denmark owed a great deal to PM Modi in strengthening bilateral ties. (ANI)