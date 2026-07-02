US CENTCOM spearheaded a security dialogue in Bahrain with 12 Middle Eastern nations, including Syria and Lebanon for the first time, to discuss regional security and safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz. Separately, US-Iran talks in Doha made progress.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) spearheaded a security dialogue hosted by the Bahrain Defense Force, bringing together top military officials from 12 nations to address the current security landscape in the Middle East.

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In a post on X, CENTCOM stated that the high-level conference featured discussions led by Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, alongside senior military representatives from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. A central focus of the meeting was the shared commitment among the nations to safeguard the free flow of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime chokepoint.

"Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, and senior military officials from Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen discussed the current regional security environment and opportunities for enhancing defense collaboration across the region. Leaders underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz," it wrote on X.

"We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partners," Adm. Cooper said following the talks. "The discussions underscored our shared commitment to regional security and stability," he added.

Historic Participation and Expanded Defense Efforts

The conference marked a significant diplomatic and military milestone, with CENTOM stating that "the security dialogue marked the first time military leaders from Syria and Lebanon participated in a regional defense conference led by the United States."

The gathering highlighted expanding efforts to protect regional airspace against evolving threats. Furthermore, the CENTCOM reflected on previous efforts made to ensure coordination and information flow regarding the Middle East tensions. "The United States and regional partners operate the world's most sophisticated and largest active air and missile defense umbrella across the Middle East. In January, CENTCOM and regional countries established a new Middle Eastern Air Defense coordination cell for sharing information and threat warnings as well as responding to contingencies," it wrote.

https://t.co/ircdv33IMj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 1, 2026

Progress in US-Iran Negotiations in Doha

Meanwhile, Qatar and Pakistan have concluded separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators in Doha, with "positive progress" reported on issues related to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), according to Qatar's foreign ministry official spokesperson.

In a post on X on Thursday, Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar's prime minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the talks built on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit and would continue after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader. "Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit. The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," Al Ansari said. (ANI)