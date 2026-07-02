Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, known stunt performers, were arrested after illegally climbing the Empire State Building. They got engaged at the top and unfurled a banner before being safely escorted down and charged by police.

Two people, identified as Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov, who evaded security and climbed on top of the Empire State Building, unfurled a banner saying, "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace" and apparently got engaged there are in police custody facing a slew of charges.

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According to CNN, the extraordinary breach of security at one of New York City's most iconic landmarks occurred just around noon on Wednesday (local time).

Legal Consequences and Charges

The masked individuals, who reside in New Jersey. were taken into custody without incident after two Emergency Service Unit officers climbed four ladders to reach the pair at the top of the spire and escorted them down safely, according to CNN.

A law enforcement official said that the duo is facing several charges related to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing. The two individuals were still being processed at a local precinct on Wednesday, CNN reported.

According to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, the two individuals were charged with burglary, which under state law means entering or remaining in a building with the intent to commit a crime, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal tampering, criminal trespass and other counts, CNN reported.

Climbers Identified as 'Daredevil Influencers'

Citing a law enforcement official, CNN reported that the investigators are also engaged in determining how the well-known stunt performers accesses a restricted area, not open for the public.

One of the two climbers, Angela Nikolau, 33, shared images from the escapade on Instagram, highlighting a photo of her engagement ring set against the cityscape. Her profile is filled with numerous posts of her and her 32-year-old climbing partner, Ivan Kuznetsov (known online as Ivan Beerkus), posing on the summits of different skyscrapers and high structures. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaQhEGbjbHT/?img_index=1

Notably, one of the pinned posts on her page promotes a Netflix documentary from 2024 "Skywalkers: A Love Story." Netflix's description of the documentary explains the couple as "daredevil influencers," who "risk their romance freedom and lives to climb a mega-skyscraper."

Netflix declined to comment on the incident, according to CNN.

Officials Warn Against Dangerous Stunts

The stunt immediately drew public attention and sparked online controversy. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN the dangerous stunt put city and police officials, as well as the building owners, in a "tough spot."

"They are going to have to do whatever they can to see that these people are prosecuted for any appropriate charges because they cannot take the chance that others will see this and decide to also try it," he told CNN. "The last thing that people who are responsible for the Empire State Building want is to turn this place into a target for that sort of activity, because ultimately it will end in some sort of tragedy. The danger here, the recklessness, is obvious and can't be overstated," he added. (ANI)