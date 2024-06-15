'Hello from the Melodi team': Italian PM Meloni, PM Modi's cheerful selfie video sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined the 'Melodi' trend by sharing a cheerful selfie video with PM Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined the 'Melodi' trend by sharing a cheerful selfie video with PM Narendra Modi during the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy. In the video, she exclaims, "Hello from the Melodi team," as both leaders wave and share a jovial moment. The video quickly became viral on social media, garnering praise for the #Melodi partnership from numerous users.

In response to the video, PM Modi said, "Long live India-Italy friendship."

"Both of them know how the internet sees them & they completely enjoy it. Amazing," wrote one user on X along with the selfie video.

Another user said, "Finally most awaited post of 2024."

"Most heart-touching video of 2024. God bless you both #Melodi," wrote a user on Instagram.

Here's a look at how internet reacted to the cheerful Melodi video:

Meanwhile, PM Modi and PM Meloni have assessed the progress of their bilateral strategic partnership and agreed to enhance cooperation in global forums and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

The two leaders convened on Friday towards the conclusion of PM Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy. During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to his Italian counterpart for the invitation to participate in the G7 Summit.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, the leaders affirmed their commitment to realize their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. They also deliberated on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

“Both leaders look forward to joint activities to be implemented under the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative framework to fulfil their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of External Affairs said, amidst China's aggressive actions in the region.

During their discussions, they also addressed significant regional and global issues, affirming their commitment to strengthen cooperation in global forums and multilateral initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The IMEC, described as a pioneering initiative, aims to establish an extensive network of roads, railways, and shipping routes connecting Saudi Arabia, India, the United States, and Europe, fostering integration across Asia, the Middle East, and the Western world.

Seen as a collaborative effort among like-minded nations, the IMEC seeks to enhance strategic influence amid criticisms leveled against China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which has faced growing scrutiny for its lack of transparency and disregard for national sovereignty. The BRI is a vast connectivity project linking China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia, and Europe.

The IMEC initiative was finalized during discussions on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Delhi last year.

“The two leaders noted with satisfaction the regular higher political dialogue and reviewed the progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. While expressing happiness at growing trade and economic collaboration, they called for expanding commercial ties in clean energy, manufacturing, Space, S&T (science and tech), telecom, AI and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. In this context, they welcomed the recent signing of a MoU on Industrial Property Rights (IPR) which provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs and trademarks,” it said.

According to the MEA, discussions between the two sides included bilateral defense and security cooperation, with a mutual desire to strengthen defense-industrial collaboration. The leaders also expressed anticipation for the upcoming visit of the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour and training ship ITS Vespucci to India later this year.

Prime Minister Modi reportedly expressed gratitude to the Italian government for acknowledging the Indian Army's role in the Italian campaign during World War II. He also mentioned India's plans to upgrade the Yashwant Ghadge Memorial at Montone in Italy.

The MEA statement added: “Taking note of the coordination under the ‘Global Biofuels Alliance’, the leaders welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent for Cooperation in Energy Transition which will boost bilateral cooperation in clean and green energy. They expressed happiness at the new Executive Programme of Cooperation for 2025-27 to promote joint research and development in Science & Technology.

“The two countries enjoy strong people-to-people connect propelled by longstanding Indological studies tradition in Italy, which will be further strengthened with the establishment of the first ICCR chair on India studies at the University of Milan. The two Leaders called for an early implementation of the Migration and Mobility Agreement, which would facilitate mobility of professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers, students, and researchers.”

Earlier on Friday, Meloni, along with leaders from Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, India, Jordan, Kenya, Mauritania, Tunisia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), welcomed the Prime Minister to participate in the Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, alongside Pope Francis.

The G7 Summit, presided over by Italy, formally concluded on Saturday. It was attended by the Group of Seven industrialized nations — the US, UK, Japan, Canada, Germany, France — and the European Union.

