Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem as part of his two-day state visit to the country, describing the engagement as one marked by "ties of warmth and goodwill."

Modi, Herzog Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that PM Modi thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel partnership. During the meeting, PM Modi extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future, further consolidating the strong bilateral relationship between the two nations. The leaders, during the meeting, explored ways to enhance cooperation in key areas, including education, start-ups, innovation, technology, and connectivity. "Ties of warmth and goodwill! PM Narendra Modi called-on the President Isaac Herzog of Israel, today. PM thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity," the post read.

Symbolic Tree Planting

As part of his visit, PM Modi also planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative along with the Israeli President, symbolising growth and sustainability. "PM Narendra Modi planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. PM also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future," the post added.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

During his meeting, PM Modi underscored the growing strategic depth and global relevance of the India-Israel partnership and highlighted the vast potential of bilateral cooperation, saying the relationship between the two countries "in many areas can be very strong and useful for the global good." "Whether it is science, innovation, or educational institutions, you have great expertise in certain areas, especially regarding water and agriculture," the PM said, noting that India has adopted several Israeli best practices in agriculture with encouraging outcomes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli President described India as "an essential part of a great future for the Middle East", while emphasising the growing importance of India-Israel cooperation.

Addressing the meeting, the Israeli President stated that Israel was also an "essential part of the great future" of India, while noting India's economic growth, which has garnered much attention from around the world. "With an expression of compassion and alliance with Israel and its story, I believe that India is an essential part of a great future for the Middle East, and Israel can be an essential part of the great future of India. I have seen your track record for economic growth. It is something that is attracting attention from around the world," he said. (ANI)