PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Mumbai to hold a bilateral summit and inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. Macron is visiting India to also participate in the AI Impact Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai on Tuesday where he will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 as per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

President Emmanuel Macron will be on an official visit to India from February 17-19 February at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the Prime Minister in Mumbai. This will be President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first visit to Mumbai.

Bilateral Engagements and Strategic Review

The official statement noted that around 3:15 PM on 17 February, the two leaders will hold bilateral engagements at Lok Bhavan, Mumbai. During these engagements, they will review the progress made in the India-France Strategic Partnership. Their discussions will focus on cementing the strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas. Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

Launch of India-France Year of Innovation

The statement added that at around 5:15 PM, the two leaders will inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and address a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

Macron's upcoming visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership between India and France across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Key Events in Mumbai

According to the MEA, in Mumbai, the two leaders will exchange MOUs followed by a press statement. The Hotel Taj Mahal Palace will host an India-France Innovation Forum, followed by the India-France Year of Innovation and Cultural Commemoration at the Gateway of India.

Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Madame Brigitte Macron will visit Mumbai and Delhi during their visit to India from February 16-19, the ministry said.

Details of the Innovation Initiative

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

This will mark French President Macron's fourth visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, signalling sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies.

India to Host Global AI Impact Summit

As New Delhi transforms itself into the epicentre of the world's most consequential conversation on artificial intelligence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Global AI Impact Expo.

Ahead of the Summit, he welcomed the delegates coming to India and highlighted the country's progress in the field of science and tech--making an indelible contribution to global development.

PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

An unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and the brightest minds from Silicon Valley and beyond will converse at the Bharat Mandapam as India is set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026 From February 16 to 20, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, showcases New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. At the core is India's audacious vision for sovereign AI. (ANI)