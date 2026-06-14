PM Modi & President Macron held a bilateral meeting in Nice, sharing a warm moment at Villa Kerylos. They launched 'Bharat Innovates 2026', highlighting India-France cooperation in innovation, tech, and their commitment to global challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday held a bilateral meeting after the launch of the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' at Nice, France. Both leaders also shared a warm and candid moment at the iconic Villa Kerylos on the French Riviera in Nice, reflecting the strength of India-France ties. The two leaders were seen sharing a big hug. Built in the ancient Greek Revival style in the early 1900s by French architect Emmanuel Pontremoli, the villa has been listed since 1966 as a monument historique by the French Ministry of Culture.

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Bharat Innovates 2026 Launched

Ahead of the bilateral meeting PM Modi along with Macron inaugurated 'Bharat Innovates 2026' at the Palais des Expositions in Nice, highlighting India-France cooperation in innovation and technology while positioning India as an emerging global hub for deep-tech development. The three-day event brings together Indian deep-tech start-ups, innovators, researchers and investors with global innovation funds and industry leaders. The exhibition features 120 cutting-edge start-ups and more than 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 critical technology sectors, while attracting over 350 leading investors and venture capitalists from around the world.

PM Modi Addresses Innovation Summit

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for his presence and described India and France as steadfast partners committed to addressing global challenges. He highlighted key bilateral initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, cooperation in Artificial Intelligence, and efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The Prime Minister noted that the event was being held during the India-France Year of Innovation and described Bharat Innovates as another milestone in the shared commitment of the two countries to work for global good.

Referring to India's start-up revolution, PM Modi said the deep-tech solutions on display reflected the country's growing innovation ecosystem. He underlined the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence and satellite technology for rural development, advanced manufacturing for sustainable living, and green hydrogen, battery technologies and electric mobility for clean development. Highlighting the opportunities created by the ongoing technological revolution, the Prime Minister urged innovators, investors and entrepreneurs to develop technologies that are trusted, inclusive and human-centric. He stressed that start-ups should be evaluated not only by their market valuation but also by the impact they create for humanity. Calling this the core message of Bharat Innovates, PM Modi invited the global innovation community to partner with India in shaping the next chapter of technological advancement.

The Prime Minister also interacted with start-ups and innovators working in frontier sectors, including quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology, defence, space, healthcare, medtech, advanced materials and clean energy. PM Modi and President Macron toured the exhibition and engaged with entrepreneurs showcasing breakthrough technologies across these domains.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat

According to the MEA, Bharat Innovates reflects the Government of India's commitment to transforming the country into a global innovation hub in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat, while underscoring the growing importance of India-France collaboration in shaping the future global technology landscape. (ANI)