Addressing the Seychelles Parliament, PM Modi advocated for climate justice, stating those least responsible for climate change shouldn't bear the burden. He highlighted India's ties with Seychelles and called for a more inclusive global order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the National Parliament of Seychelles, strongly advocating for "climate justice" and emphasising that the Global South, particularly island nations, should not bear the disproportionate burden of climate change. He also highlighted the deep bilateral and strategic ties between India and Seychelles, while calling for a more inclusive global order and institutional reforms in international institutions to reflect contemporary realities.

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In his address to the members of the Seychelles Parliament, PM Modi said, "We both firmly believe that those who have contributed the least to climate change should not bear the greatest burden of its consequences. Climate action must be guided by fairness, responsibility, and equity. This is the essence of climate justice."

India's Climate Action and Support for Island Nations

Detailing India's domestic and global efforts to combat the crisis, the Prime Minister stated that India has sought to lead by example. He noted that over the last decade, New Delhi has undertaken one of the world's largest expansions of renewable energy while championing sustainable lifestyles through 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment). PM Modi further referenced key international platforms spearheaded or supported by India, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the green campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for mother).

Reassuring the island nation of India's unwavering support, PM Modi added, "India is committed to continue working with Seychelles to ensure that the concerns of small island developing states receive the attention they deserve."

Advocating for a Reformed Global Order

Turning to global governance and multilateralism, the Prime Minister emphasised that both India and Seychelles seek a world where development is more inclusive and where international institutions reflect modern geopolitical realities. "We believe that our shared future must be shaped collectively, inclusively, and fairly," PM Modi observed, noting that this core belief guided India's approach during its G20 Presidency.

He recalled India's diplomatic efforts to position the priorities of developing countries at the centre of global discourse, culminating in a historic expansion of the bloc. "It was in this spirit that we worked to place the priorities of the Global South at the center of international discussions. And it was in this spirit that we welcomed the African Union as a permanent member of the G20," he said.

Concluding his address, PM Modi asserted that this collective spirit unites the Global South and remains the driving vision that India and Seychelles will continue to advance together on the world stage.

'India Will Remain Your Trusted Partner'

In his remarks, PM Modi assured unwavering commitment to the strength of ties with Seychelles and said, "India will remain your trusted partner. We will celebrate your achievements. We will support your aspirations and we will stand beside you as friends."

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)