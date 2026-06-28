PM Narendra Modi addressed the Seychelles National Assembly, highlighting the two nations' shared vision for Indian Ocean security. He celebrated historical ties predating diplomatic relations and attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations as Guest of Honour.

Shared Vision for the Indian Ocean

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Seychelles for its shared vision with India regarding the security and sustainability of the Indian Ocean, affirming that it "connects" the two nations. Speaking at the National Assembly of Seychelles, he called it his "special honour" to be the first Indian PM to address the assembly.

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Reflecting on his visit to Seychelles in 2015, he expressed pride in it being the first country in the Indian Ocean that he had paid an official visit to. He further said that Seychelles and India share a common vision towards the Indian Ocean and affirmed that this visit has cemented the goal. "It is a special honour to stand before you as the first Indian Prime Minister to address this National Assembly. I bring with me the warm greetings and best wishes of 1.4 billion people of India. The first country in the Indian Ocean region that I visited as Prime Minister was Seychelles in 2015," he said. "I came here because I believe that Seychelles occupied a special place in India's vision for the Indian Ocean. As I return here after a decade, that conviction is stronger than ever," he added.

A Friendship Built by People

PM Modi further reflected on the enduring connection between India and Seychelles, framing the relationship as one that transcends official diplomacy and is rooted in centuries of shared history.

Highlighting the origins of this partnership, Prime Minister Modi noted that the bond began long before the formal establishment of diplomatic ties 50 years ago. He pointed to the arrival of five Indians aboard the ship Thelemaque at Ste Anne Island in August 1770 as the foundational moment that paved the way for future generations to contribute to the story of modern Seychelles. "Our friendship did not begin 50 years ago with the establishment of our diplomatic relations. It began much earlier, in August 1770. There were five Indians among those who arrived on board the ship Thelemaque at Ste Anne Island. That voyage showed the path to many more who followed. Over time, their stories became part of the story of modern Seychelles. It reminds us that the bonds between us were not created by government. They were built by people, nurtured by families, and sustained by generations," he said.

The Prime Minister further emphasised the unique role of geography in the bilateral relationship, asserting that the Indian Ocean serves as a bridge rather than a barrier between the two nations. "The Indian Ocean made this possible. The Indian Ocean does not separate India and Seychelles. It connects us. That is why we meet not as strangers, but as old friends," he added.

Guest of Honour at Golden Jubilee Celebrations

The Prime Minister further expressed his gratitude to President Patrick Herminie for inviting him as the Guest of Honour in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles. "I'm delighted to join you as you celebrate 50 years of your independence," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)