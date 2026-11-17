Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the foundation-stone ceremony for the redevelopment of the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila, a 1901-founded Sikh site, into a modern five-storey complex during his three-day visit to the Philippines.

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Historic Gurudwara Redevelopment in Manila

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the modernisation and redevelopment of Manila's historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, a prominent Sikh place of worship with a heritage spanning more than a century. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan was initially founded in 1901 and formally structured in 1903, later receiving official registration as Khalsa Diwan in 1924.

“The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara holds a unique distinction of being the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines. It continues to play an important role through its spiritual, cultural and philanthropic activities for the Sikh and other communities in Manila,” the MEA stated. The Ministry also described the institution as a “vital bridge” connecting the Indian-Sikh population with broader Philippine society. Senator Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno attended the ceremony. During the event, Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the local Indian diaspora and Sikh community.

The redevelopment project envisages the construction of a modern five-storey complex, replacing the existing structure while preserving the institution's religious and cultural significance. According to details shared by the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara Committee, the proposed complex will have approximately 10,000 square metres of floor area, including a rooftop deck. It will accommodate dedicated spaces for parking, community activities, religious worship and the traditional community kitchen, known as Langar. The first and second floors will be allocated for parking facilities, while the third floor will house a community and function hall. The fourth floor will accommodate the Langar Hall, and the fifth floor will serve as the main gurudwara for religious worship.

The estimated cost of demolishing the existing structure and constructing the new complex stands at approximately 305 million Philippine pesos, equivalent to around USD 5 million. The project is expected to be funded primarily through contributions from the Sikh and Indian communities, with substantial financial support expected from Manjinder James Kumar, who heads the KDG Committee. A 15-20-member committee comprising representatives from the Sikh and Sindhi communities is also expected to oversee the project's funding and execution. The redevelopment is projected to be completed within two years.

Over the decades, the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara has emerged as a significant landmark connecting the Sikh and wider Indian communities with Philippine society, providing a space for religious worship, cultural activities and community engagement. The redevelopment committee has secured approvals and clearances from the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines. It is continuing to work with local authorities to complete the remaining statutory and regulatory requirements.

PM Modi's visit to the gurudwara comes during his November 16-18 visit to the Philippines, where he is participating in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora at Manila International Airport. He also witnessed a theatrical presentation of 'Sita: The Ramayana Revisited', performed by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild of Iligan City, highlighting the shared cultural and civilisational links between India and the Philippines. The visit comes as Manila hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, with regional leaders discussing economic cooperation, security and broader geopolitical developments. (ANI)