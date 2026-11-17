Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari's sudden transfer from Chattogram to Dhaka jail has sparked serious concern from his legal team, who warn that his health is at risk due to his inability to maintain his necessary dietary requirements.

Concerns Grow as Monk Chinmoy Krishna Transferred to Dhaka Prison

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari has been suddenly transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka, sparking concern among his lawyers. "Our spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, has been suddenly transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka. I am expressing my concern about this, since he is a monk, a Brahmachari, a strict vegetarian, and a Vaishnava who cannot eat food unless he cooks it himself," Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Chinmoy's lawyer, told ANI.

"Therefore, in Chattogram Jail, a co-accused person named Ranganathan Brahmachari has been providing him with assistance and cooking support. As a result, he was somewhat comfortable in terms of food during his nearly two years in prison", Bhattacharjee said. "He suffers from a serious liver disease, so he cannot eat just any type of food. Because this facility is not available in Dhaka Central Jail, he has so far been able to eat only fruit. I fear that his life may be in danger", the lawyer said.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote in Bangladesh, has been transferred from Chattogram Central Jail to Dhaka Central Jail. He was taken from Chattogram to Dhaka this morning (Monday) under tight security, local media reported. The vehicle carrying him reached Dhaka Central Jail at around 10:00 AM. On November 26, 2024, clashes broke out in the Chattogram court area centring on the bail hearing of Chinmoy Das, spokesperson of the Sanatani Jagaran Jote. During the incident, lawyer Saiful Islam was beaten and hacked to death. In connection with the incident, his father, Jamal Uddin, filed a murder case naming 31 individuals. Additionally, five more cases were filed over attacks on the police, obstructing official duties, assaults on lawyers and justice-seekers, and cocktail explosions.

On July 1, 2025, the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet to the Chattogram court accusing 38 people, including Chinmoy Das. Later, after the plaintiff filed a naraji (no-confidence) petition against the charge sheet, the court accepted the charge sheet against 39 accused, including Sukanta Dutta, on August 25 of the same year. Currently, witness testimonies in the case are underway at the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal. Earlier, on October 31, 2024, Firoz Khan, the then-general secretary of Mohra Ward BNP under Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram city, filed a case at Kotwali Police Station against 19 people, including Chinmoy Krishna Das. The case was filed under the sedition law on charges of disrespecting the national flag. Firoz Khan was later relieved of his post by the BNP. Chinmoy Das was arrested in Dhaka on November 25, 2024, in connection with this case. (ANI)