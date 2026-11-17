Union Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted big cat conservation's role in climate mitigation and ecosystem resilience during the COP31 event in Antalya, promoting the International Big Cat Alliance and India's successful wildlife strategies.

Bhupender Yadav Highlights Big Cat Conservation at COP31 Event

Antalya [Turkiye], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has underscored the critical role of big cat conservation in advancing climate change mitigation and reinforcing ecosystem resilience during a high-level ministerial side event titled ‘Big Cats: Drivers of Climate Change Mitigation’. The event was co-organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye.

The gathering brought together ministers and national delegates from big cat range countries, including Nepal, Venezuela, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, alongside representatives from international bodies and conventions such as the Ramsar Convention and the UNCCD. Participants and conservation experts deliberated on how safeguarding big cats and their natural habitats contributes directly to climate mitigation, ecosystem resilience and sustainable development. Discussions emphasised that protecting the world's seven major big cat species helps preserve carbon-rich ecosystems, boost climate resilience and achieve global climate goals. A presentation detailing the status of big cats across range countries was delivered by SP Yadav, Director General of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA). Attendees commended India's proactive conservation leadership, notably highlighting the successful reintroduction of the cheetah.

Addressing the forum, Yadav emphasised the pivotal role of the IBCA, an initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spearhead global big cat protection. Noting contemporary wildlife recovery challenges, he stated that the alliance provides a vital platform for sharing India's proven conservation frameworks, fostering cross-border knowledge exchange, enhancing international collaboration and building institutional capacity for safeguarding all seven big cat species globally. India's journey in tiger conservation exemplifies how political will, robust institutions, consistent financial commitment and active community involvement can transform wildlife preservation into an instrument of ecological security, climate resilience and sustainable growth, he noted.

The minister stressed that big cat conservation serves as an effective pathway for shielding carbon-dense landscapes. He observed that while big cats do not directly sequester carbon, protecting their habitats secures forests, grasslands, wetlands and mountain regions that store carbon, mitigate emissions from habitat degradation and enhance climate adaptability. Acting as umbrella species, big cats facilitate the conservation of entire ecosystems, indirectly benefiting countless other species and local communities reliant on these habitats. He underscored that wildlife preservation must remain a core component of nature-based climate action, complementing emission-reduction targets while yielding biodiversity and livelihood dividends.

Citing India's tiger conservation strategies as a model for nature-based solutions, Yadav noted that the country's 58 tiger reserves, encompassing roughly 85,000 square kilometres, safeguard extensive forest ecosystems and vital carbon stocks. These landscapes deliver essential ecosystem services, including carbon sequestration, water purification, soil conservation and groundwater recharge, with over 600 rivers originating or flowing through them. Yadav also attributed India's wildlife successes to sustained political commitment, stringent legislation and robust institutional oversight. Project Tiger, backed by the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 and the statutory National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), has established a solid governance structure. India's wild tiger population climbed to 3,682 in 2022, representing over 70 per cent of the global total. This milestone has been driven by steady budgetary allocations from Central and state authorities, dedicated frontline personnel, technology-driven monitoring, scientific oversight and community stewardship. Furthermore, Yadav pointed out that Project Tiger generates roughly six million man-days of annual employment, cementing wildlife conservation as a cornerstone of green jobs and community livelihood security. (ANI)