In Bratislava, PM Narendra Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini observed a children's yoga demo for International Yoga Day. Modi also praised a Varanasi art exhibit and held talks to boost ties in energy, defence, and technology.

PM Modi witnesses Yoga demonstration by Slovak children

As the world gears up for celebrations of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a yoga demonstration by Slovak school children along with the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini.

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"President Pellegrini and I were delighted to witness a special Yoga demonstration by schoolchildren from Slovakia. As the world counts down to International Yoga Day, it is delightful to see the youth embrace Yoga. Also happy to see Yoga continuing to bring people together in the shared pursuit of well-being," PM Modi posted on X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2066725451767451844?s=20

PM Modi praises Varanasi-themed exhibition

He also heaped praise on the exhibition centred on Varanasi at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, during his visit to Slovakia. PM Modi noted that art and culture have the ability to bring people closer. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition."

Bilateral talks focus on key sectors

While in Slovakia, PM Modi held talks with Pellegrini on subjects like energy, biofuels and more. In a post on X, he said, "Today's talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages."

India, Slovakia issue Joint Statement

PM Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, expansion of the UN Security Council and enhanced cooperation with regional groupings, according to the India-Slovakia Joint Statement issued on Monday.

The two leaders stressed the need for comprehensive reforms of multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to make them more representative, inclusive, effective and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities. They underscored the urgent need to expand the UNSC in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

PM Modi and Slovak PM Robert Fico agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and connectivity, identifying these areas as key pillars of the growing bilateral partnership, according to the Joint Statement issued on Monday. (ANI)