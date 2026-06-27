PM Narendra Modi commenced his state visit to Seychelles by touring the National Botanical Garden with President Patrick Herminie. Modi is the Guest of Honour for the nation's Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations.

PM Modi Begins Visit with Botanical Garden Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Saturday toured the National Botanical Garden of Seychelles in Victoria, shortly after the Prime Minister commenced his official State Visit to the archipelagic nation. The two leaders also planted a commemorative sapling within the premises and interacted closely with the conservatory staff, who briefed the visiting dignitaries on the unique flora and fauna of the sanctuary.

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Guest of Honour at National Day Golden Jubilee

The Prime Minister arrived in the capital city on Saturday afternoon on a three-day visit to the island country. In a boost to bilateral cooperation, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day, marking 50 years since Seychelles got independence from the United Kingdom in 1976.

A Warm Welcome with a 'Cultural Connect'

In a special gesture reflecting the deep diplomatic bonds between the two democracies, President Patrick Herminie, alongside several top cabinet ministers and senior officials, personally received Prime Minister Modi at the tarmac. The arrival reception featured vibrant cultural performances, including a traditional dance from the Kutch region of Gujarat.

PM Modi Shares Visit Highlights on Social Media

Reflecting on the cultural presentation, the Prime Minister took to social media platform X to post, "Amazing cultural connect! The welcome at the airport in Seychelles included a dance from Kutch. The manner in which our diaspora has preserved and celebrated culture from different parts of India is appreciable."

Prime Minister Modi also uploaded glimpses of the enthusiastic reception on X, expressing his gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their immense warmth and affection.

Acknowledging the official welcome immediately after touchdown, the Prime Minister shared his optimism for the trip, posting on X, "Landed in Seychelles. Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr. Patrick Herminie. Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations."

As the dignitaries departed the airport transit area for the National Botanical Garden, Prime Minister Modi posted a photograph capturing a candid, friendly moment between the two leaders, writing on X, "On the way to the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr. Patrick Herminie."

(ANI)