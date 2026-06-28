Indian Navy ships Tarkash and Ikshak are in Seychelles for its Golden Jubilee National Day. PM Narendra Modi, the Guest of Honour, was conferred the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' award by Seychelles' President for his environmental leadership.

Indian Navy Ships in Seychelles for National Day

Indian Naval Ships Tarkash and Ikshak arrived in Seychelles and are set to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the country on Monday, along with a marching contingent and a naval band, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said on Sunday.

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In a post on X, it said, "INS Tarkash, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles on #26Jun 26 during the ongoing operational deployment to the SW IOR. During the port call, Tarkash, along with INS Ikshak, will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, on 29 Jun 26, with a marching contingent and naval band." #INSTarkash a frontline warship of the #IndianNavy, arrived at Port Victoria, #Seychelles on #26Jun 26 during her ongoing operational deployment to the SW #IOR. During the port call, Tarkash, along with #INSIkshak, will participate in Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National… https://t.co/TmjOhde2lS pic.twitter.com/BkqietLjq2 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 28, 2026

In a post on X on Saturday, the Indian Navy Spokesperson noted that the indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on Friday during her deployment to the South West Indian Ocean region. The visit coincides with the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles and underscores the enduring maritime partnership between India and Seychelles.

The Indian Navy Spokesperson added that during the port call, the ship will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, engage with the Seychelles Defence Forces and undertake community outreach activities. It underlined how the deployment reaffirms India's commitment to maritime cooperation and regional security in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR.

PM Modi conferred 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' honour

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with the distinction - 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' by the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie. The honour was conferred upon the Prime Minister for his green leadership, and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy, climate action, sustainable management of ocean resources, and the developmental aspirations of Small Island Developing States.

This is the first time that this distinguished honour has been bestowed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to all the countries committed to environmental conservation and fighting climate change.

He underlined that the recognition, at a time when both countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations, would go a long way in further enhancing the special friendship. PM Modi is on a three-day state visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)