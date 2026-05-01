PM Modi arrived in Amsterdam for talks with Dutch PM Robb Jetten on key sectors. Earlier, he met the UAE President, calling the country his 'second home' and reaffirming India's strong support amid regional instability.

PM Modi Lands in Amsterdam for Bilateral Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed in Amsterdam for the second leg of his five-nation tour. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Dutch Prime Minister Robb Jetten and will also call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. His visit will also focus on sectors such as semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation, defence and water management.

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Reaffirming Strong Ties with UAE

PM Modi met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier on Friday and reaffirmed India's strong support for the country. The Prime Minister stressed that New Delhi stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Abu Dhabi amid growing regional instability in West Asia.

Addressing the UAE leadership during the meeting, PM Modi described the UAE as his "second home" and thanked the Emirati side for the warm reception extended to him. "I express my heartfelt gratitude for this warm welcome. And as you said, I have come to my second home," PM Modi said, adding that the escort provided by UAE Air Force aircraft during his arrival was "a matter of pride for the people of India."

The Prime Minister also thanked the UAE leadership for expressing condolences over the recent natural disaster in Uttar Pradesh and said he had been personally eager to meet the UAE president.

"We strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE. The way the UAE has been targeted is unacceptable in any way," PM Modi stated during the talks.

Praising the UAE leadership's handling of the situation, PM Modi said, "In these difficult circumstances, the restraint, courage, and wisdom you have shown are highly commendable." He also welcomed efforts under the UAE leadership to maintain "national unity, security, and regional integrity."

PM Modi expressed appreciation to the UAE government and the royal family for supporting the Indian community living in the Gulf nation during difficult times.